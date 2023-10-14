The Big Picture Hazbin Hotel, an adult animated musical series, released a teaser song and revealed the cast at New York Comic-Con.

The show follows the story of Charlie, the princess of Hell, who opens a hotel to rehabilitate demons and help them gain entry into Heaven.

Fans can pre-order exclusive merchandise on HazbinHotel.com and get early access to the first two episodes before they are released on Prime Video.

It’s time to dance down to Hell and check in at the Hazbin Hotel as a new song teaser was released at New York Comic-Con along with the reveal of the cast. Creator and executive producer Vivienne Medrano dazzled fans attending Prime Video’s panel, teasing a portion of the showstopping number “Happy Day in Hell.” The adult animated musical series will have an eight-episode first season and has already been renewed for Season 2.

Also revealed was the long-awaited cast list for Hazbin Hotel Season 1. Broadway actor Erika Henningsen (Broadway’s Mean Girls) steps into the role of Charlie, the princess of Hell who wishes to rehabilitate the people she leads by opening a hotel. Her girlfriend and bodyguard, Vaggie, is played by Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz. Their first inhabitant is adult film star and drug addict Angel Dust, played by Broadway’s Blake Roman. The mysterious radio demon Alastor hosts at the hotel and is played by Family Guy’s Amir Talai. Alastor ropes in two of his associates thanks to devilish deals to help at the hotel: Husk, played by legendary voice actor Keith David (The Princess and the Frog), and Niffty, played by Kimiko Glenn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). Rounding out the cast is the Victorian-era demon with a love of steampunk death machines, Sir Pentious (Alex Brightman), and two of the mighty antagonistic overlords, Vox (Christian Borle) and Valentino (Joel Perez). Fan favorite character and Angel’s best friend Cherri Bomb is absent from the list, notable after her significant presence in Hazbin Hotel’s pilot episode on YouTube.

New Merchandise and Early Access

Image vis Amazon Prime

Starting today, fans can pre-order exclusive Season 1 merchandise on HazbinHotel.com. This package includes early access to the first two episodes before they are released on Prime Video and a special Q&A event with Vivienne Medrano and guests. A24 also shared that early access to episodes will be available for a limited on the A24 App.

What is 'Hazbin Hotel' About?

In the world of Hazbin Hotel, once a year, Heaven sends down their angel exterminators to slaughter the people of Hell to keep in check their overcrowding problem. Disheartened by the destruction of her people, Charlie, the estranged daughter of Lucifer and Princess of Hell, decides to open a hotel with her girlfriend, Vaggie. The plan is to rehabilitate demons so they can get into Heaven, starting with their first guest, Angel Dust. The project catches the eye of the dangerous and mysterious radio demon, Alastor, a terrifying overlord whose true intentions for the hotel are unknown. Hazbin Hotel is also the flagship show for the adult animated musical series Helluva Boss, which airs for free on Medrano’s YouTube channel. Both series have been praised for their LGBTQ+ storytelling. Indie powerhouse A24 and award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment produce the series. Joel Kuwahara and Dana Tafoya-Cameron also serve as executive producers along with Scott Greenberg (Season 1). Medrano directed all eight episodes.

Hazbin Hotel premieres exclusively on Prime Video in January 2024. Watch the teaser song “Happy Day in Hell” below.