The Big Picture Hazbin Hotel, the smash indie adult animated musical series, will be coming to Amazon Prime in January 2024, with an updated animation and a confirmed Season 2.

The trailer offers glimpses of the main cast, including Charlie, her girlfriend Vaggie, and the villainous characters, as well as the first full reveal of Lucifer Morningstar.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is set in the Pride Ring of Hell and follows Charlie's mission to rehabilitate demons and prevent their extermination, with the help of her hotel and the mysterious Radio Demon, Alastor.

The wait is over for fans of the smash indie adult animated musical series Hazbin Hotel, as the show will land in January 2024 on Amazon Prime. The trailer showcased the first look at the main cast, villains, and the updated animation since the original “Pilot” aired on YouTube three years ago. It also confirms that Season 2 has already been greenlit.

The trailer offers peeks of the main cast in flashy snips like Charlie Morningstar spinning with her girlfriend Vaggie, Alastor bothering Husk, and Angel Dust dancing on a stage. Villains Vox and the exterminators Adam and Lute highlight their quick scenes. There is also the first full reveal of Lucifer Morningstar, the King of Hell and Charlie’s father. By far, the most tantalizing sneak peek is a look of Alastor sitting in a boardroom with several of the Demon Overlords of this realm. The first season of Hazbin Hotel will have eight episodes, Deadline confirms.

What Is Hazbin Hotel About?

Created by Vivienne Medrano in partnership with A24 and Bento Box Entertainment, Hazbin Hotel is an adult animated musical about Charlie, the Princess of Hell, wishing to rehabilitate demons to stop her people's extermination. Once a year, Heaven sends down angels to slaughter demons to end the overcrowding problem. Charlie believes if she can make demons good, they can get into Heaven to avoid more bloodshed. Joined by her girlfriend and bodyguard, Vaggie, they open a hotel to help their first patron, an adult film star and drug addict named Angel Dust. Their ventures catch the eye of a powerful figure, the “Radio Demon” overlord Alastor, whose interest in the hotel is unknown, but he offers his power to help Charlie claim her goals. The original pilot aired on YouTube and has since garnered over 89 million views.

The Flagship Show for Helluva Boss

Image vis Amazon Prime

Hazbin Hotel is also the flagship show for Helluva Boss, another indie adult animation musical series on YouTube by Medrano. The two shows take place in the same universe, and have both received praise for their LGBTQ+ storytelling. While Hazbin Hotel focuses on the Pride Ring of Hell which is Charlie’s home, Helluva Boss explores the day to day life of regular citizens like the Imps and Hellhounds while diving throughout the other Rings of Hell. The series follows Blitzo (Brandon Rogers) who runs a murder-for-hire business with his adopted daughter Loona (Erica Lindbeck) and married couple Moxxie (Richard Horvitz) and Millie (Vivian Nixon). At the center of Helluva Boss is Blitzo’s tumultuous affair with a Goetic Prince of Hell, Stolas (Bryce Pinkham). Helluva Boss recently announced its mid-season special coming this Halloween.

Hazbin Hotel will stream on Amazon Prime January 2024. Check out the trailer below.