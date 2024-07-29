The Big Picture Erika Henningsen praises Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano for her communication skills and success in a male-dominated field.

Medrano's early ideas for the series, including the character Alastor, started in her youth and evolved into a successful animated pilot.

Hazbin Hotel's first season broke streaming records and dominated the Billboard charts, inspiring young female animators.

Hazbin Hotel’s star, Erika Henningsen, didn’t hold back when it came to her admiration of the series creator, Vivienne Medrano. Sitting in the Collider Media Studio with Perri Nemiroff at San Deigo Comic-Con 2024, Henningsen shared how much she looked up to the creator of the series.

“I was just so inspired by the first time I was in the voice booth with Viv,” Henningsen began. “It's really rare on day one of a project where somebody knows exactly what they're going for, and they know how to effectively ask for what they want and how to be communicative and clear.” Fans got to see at SDCC a peek of Henningsen in the booth with a behind-the-scenes tease for Hazbin Hotel’s second season.

The Broadway star who portrays the Princess of Hell, Charlie Morningstar, explained why Medrano’s success has been so important. Henningsen shared, “I was so inspired because we're kind of the same age, but Viv is a badass female in this very male-dominated field. Really, I have never seen a young woman being at the top where everybody was responding with like, ‘Yes, absolutely. I hear you. Let's make that happen.’ And she did it with such kindness and clarity. I just thought, ‘Oh, wow.’ This is a person that I not only want to work for, but I learned just from watching how you walk through this world as a female creator.”

Medrano Took 'Hazbin Hotel' to Success