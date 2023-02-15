Warner Bros. Discovery's ambitions for the HBO Max streaming service continue to be fluid, as it was recently announced that plans to fully combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into one new service were being scrapped. Instead, Discovery+ will be maintained as a standalone service. Plans to launch a new streamer that combines HBO Max programming with lots of Discovery+ programs are still in motion, with that entity launching in spring 2023. It’s a frustrating development on several fronts and one that demonstrates which streaming service is getting the preferential treatment by Warner Bros. Discovery brass. HBO is about to be closer than ever with Discovery+ “content” but that doesn't mean it had to be this way.

RELATED: Discovery+ Streaming Service Will Stay Separate From HBO Max

HBO’s Been Plagued by Problems for Years Now

In many ways, HBO is still thriving like it’s 2002, including in producing a variety of programs (The Last of Us, The White Lotus, House of the Dragon) that have garnered a significant foothold in pop culture. However, the last seven-ish years have also seen the company plagued by turmoil even before the Discovery+ problems emerged. In 2016, AT&T purchased Time Warner and all its assets, including HBO. In the James Andrew Miller book Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, former Time Warner chairman Jeff Bewkes notes that the deal didn’t work out nearly as well as it should’ve because AT&T didn’t have executives with vast entertainment experience.

That might not have been a massive problem, except AT&T decided to replace key people at TimeWarner with AT&T veterans rather than rely on people with extensive experience running HBO, Warner Bros., and other parts of the company. These individuals at the top of AT&T made it a struggle for HBO to do what it does best while also providing plenty of frustrating hurdles for those tasked with running the network responsible for The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, there were bizarre snafus like AT&T head John Stankey publicly saying HBO wasn’t profitable and thus needed to embrace “broader” programming despite the network consistently turning a profit. There’s nothing like insulting and lying about a key brand in your company to instill boosted morale! Longstanding CEO Richard Plepler would also leave during this chapter of HBO’s history because of the AT&T merger because of his lack of autonomy under his new bosses.

Despite having a track record other TV networks would kill for, HBO couldn’t get any respect from AT&T. It was just seen as another brand to exploit, not an important area of creative expression to be nurtured. There’s, unfortunately, already a similar phenomenon at play with HBO’s newest owner, Warner Bros. Discovery (formerly Discovery Inc.). The television bread-and-butter of Discovery Inc. before this purchase was reality programming, like the various HGTV shows. Those programs have their place and value, but they’re not the same thing as HBO or HBO Max shows. This lack of experience has already become clear with the strange handling of the HBO Max brand and the determination to merge it with large swathes of Discovery+.

The Problem With HBO Merging With Discovery+

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

Though not as urgent as other Warner Bros. Discovery issues like allegations that the new company has targeted executives of color and programs anchored by people of color in its cancelations, the dilution of HBO by combining its programming with significant chunks of Discovery+ programming is extremely disheartening. For one thing, it’s unclear why the company is so concerned with overhauling its streaming ambitions given that things are far from awful for HBO Max. The last official numbers released for HBO and HBO Max subscribers combined (Warner Bros. Discovery has recently taken to announcing subscriber numbers by combining the two services with Discovery+’s figures) had them attracting 76.1 million subscribers. That’s not as big as Netflix or Disney+, but that’s still a solid figure.

With HBO Max firmly in the top five streaming services in the United States, Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to treat HBO Max and the HBO brand like something that’s deeply wounded is perplexing from a creative or basic business sense. Of course, from a cynical perspective steeped in the tormented history of big corporate mergers, this tactic makes total “sense” by the warped perspectives of studio executives. New owners of big media companies always want to leave their “stamp” on what they just bought. Rather than taking a nuanced approach that considers what is currently working, sweeping changes are enacted to reaffirm that somebody new is in charge.

What works for reinforcing the prowess of a media mogul doesn’t tend to work out so well for individual pieces of art, creatives, or even brands like HBO. The prospect of HBO Max programming sharing space with the reality shows of Discovery+ is a bizarre proposition continuing AT&T’s equally discouraging tactic of pumping out new original reality programs on HBO Max. Again, this isn’t meant to be a comment on the inherent artistic value of “reality programming” or the people who enjoy them. Trust me, I love watching Christmas Cookie Challenge, there are few things on TV as entertaining as that Yuletide Food Network staple. As Werner Herzog said when talking about the Kardashians, to abandon curiosity or any acknowledgment of the artistic merits of something as ubiquitously popular as reality television is foolish. Plus, HBO has often aired unscripted shows like Taxicab Confessions that are at least cousins to traditional reality TV programming.

However, reality television is everywhere. Discovery Inc. got so profitable because of the rampant nature of those programs, they have cable channels and now a streaming service (Discovery+) that thrives on that ubiquity. HBO has always been a place that can function as an oasis in the television landscape, a contrast to the default norms of that small-screen entertainment “should” look like. That’s not to say, of course, that every single thing in the past associated with the HBO brand name has been “perfect.” John from Cincinnati and The Brink have faded from public memory for a reason, while HBO Max was initially loaded up with way too many derivative reality programs.

But at its best, HBO provided a platform for challenging storytelling that broke the mold of what people could expect to get from television. TV shows and TV movies like The Wire, If These Walls Could Talk, and We’re Here, among many others, offered a chance to stand in the spotlight for voices that aren’t often emphasized or even acknowledged in television storytelling. For many years, HBO was the one place you could turn to for a breath of fresh air in the television landscape. Discovery+ programs often prove so comforting because they hit familiar beats and formats, which is a totally valid reason for existing and being popular. But that doesn’t mean they should be sitting alongside Chernobyl and Insecure.

The Larger Ramifications of This Decision

Of course, the other big reason for taking the side of prestige HBO programming over reality TV shows in this whole Warner Bros. Discovery kerfuffle is that the latter style of storytelling is objectively winning within this company. Warner Bros. Discovery will be keeping Discovery+ a standalone service that doesn’t have to host HBO productions. Between Discovery+ and HBO Max, one streamer will get to maintain its identity and the other will have to radically change.

With this lop-sided balance, it does feel like it’s not at all “snooty” or “elitist” to question this decision by Warner Bros. Discovery and mourn for the ramifications of what this will mean for the HBO Max platform and HBO as a company. Plus, this lack of care or acknowledgment for the underlying importance of HBO’s identity suggests this company’s lack of interest or compassion for the artistic entities it’s acquired. Once again, a major media merger has not “increased jobs” or resulted in flourishing creativity, but rather left things in chaos and disarray.