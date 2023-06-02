The launch of Warner Bros. Discovery's shiny new merged platform Max has hardly been smooth. Between the name change that initially confused and seemed to ignore the HBO hallmark most subscribers were interested in, the decision to leave only Discovery+ as a standalone platform, and the launch day jitters that made it nigh impossible for some users to even access the new app, it's been a chaotic start for the new streamer on the block. Despite all the turbulence, The Wrap, citing The Wall Street Journal, reported that, so far, 70% of HBO Max and Discovery+ subscribers have converted over to the new service.

Getting subscribers on board in the early going was crucial for Warner Bros. Discovery considering part of the appeal of the companies' merger was the idea of a bolstered streaming platform featuring content from both sides of the deal. The Wrap writes that Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels called Max "absolutely critical" to the company's streaming strategy and overall profitability back in March, further underscoring the need for this effort to succeed. And succeed it has according to Global Streaming President JB Perrette who told the Journal that the launch was better than anticipated in terms of conversion. Moreover, he expects that percentage will continue to creep up as more users log into the legacy HBO Max platform and get the notice about Max, especially since they're still paying for the service even if they haven't yet signed into Max. Together, at the end of 2022, HBO Max and Discovery+ carried 96.1 million subscribers, giving a rough estimate of what Max has to pull from.

The overall viewing numbers are looking good too, Perrette says. Combining the two platforms has brought an uptick in hours viewed per subscriber and total content consumed ever since the May 23 launch. It certainly helps that Warner Bros. Discovery made a big to-do about the change, announcing details for a bevy of exciting new projects when unveiling the new name and details of the streamer, but it's nonetheless a good sign for the company going forward. As a further show of Max's potential, Perrette told the Journal that Max had managed to break some of the 20 million subscribers from the Discovery+ standalone platform. Continuing to convince those subscribers to take the plunge will be crucial going forward especially since there's a gulf between the price tag for Discovery+ and Max. Max's cheapest plan, the Max Ad-Lite tier, comes in at $9.99 while Discovery+'s most expensive ad-free plan clocks in at only $6.99.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: Max Adds Over 200 Movies and TV Shows in 4K Ahead of Official Launch

Perrette also revealed to the Journal that around 20% of the content being watched on Max is Discovery content. That's to be expected since most of the conversions were only interested in HBO's shows in the first place, but that it's even that high does imply that previous HBO Max subscribers are taking advantage of the expanded catalog. Since the merger, Max has been disproportionately filled with Discovery shows from TLC, Food Network, and more, though that expanded catalog came at a loss for HBO fans with many critically acclaimed shows being pulled from the platform in part because of the lower costs. CEO David Zaslav said last month per The Wrap that these moves will start shifting the company back toward the green for 2024.

It's hard to predict whether the interest in Max will keep up as the WGA strike continues though. As writers intensify their push for fair pay and better conditions, the threat looms that some of the major HBO shows that the streamer needs to keep drawing subscribers, like The Last of Us Season 2, might not come to pass as quickly as hoped. The platform has hardly curried much favor with writers in recent memory. Between removing content to save on residuals and the recent debacle surrounding how they credit the crew of their shows as general "creators" - a problem that could take weeks to correct - it's hardly the platform where creatives have felt the safest. For now, though, the march of Max continues apace for the Zaslav regime.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more developments regarding the new Max platform as they come out.