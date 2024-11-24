For over two decades, HBO has produced some of the most memorable and impactful programs on television. Their brand is synonymous with scripted excellence, changing the television landscape with series such as The Sopranos and Sex and the City. HBO’s willingness to experiment outside the framework of traditional genres led to well-rounded stories that defied simple labels like drama or comedy.

The art of combining gut-wrenching drama and gut-busting comedy is tricky, but when executed properly, it increases the power of both for the audience. It’s only fitting a network that operates outside the boundaries of broadcast television would also be the most adept at creating shows that blur the lines between humor and heartbreak. The following shows serve as indisputable evidence that HBO is the home of the best dramedies on television.

10 'Winning Time' (2022-2023)

Created by Max Borenstein & Jim Hecht

An all-star cast brought the history of the Lakers to life in the NBA sports drama Winning Time. The series followed new Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) as he made risky and sometimes reckless decisions to propel his team to number one. Set in the dawn of the 1980s, Winning Time gives viewers a peek into a tense locker room that found the new generation of players like Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) causing friction with basketball royalty in the form of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes).

Winning Time strives for entertainment before factual accuracy, and players who were involved publicly took exception to how certain events or people were portrayed. While the majority of the audience can’t vouch for the authenticity of the scenes, they did enjoy the sometimes funny, often stressful pressures of making a mark in the competitive world of professional basketball. Winning Time suffered from a rushed ending due to being canceled after its second season, but the path to get there was enough fun that a late foul can be forgiven.

9 'Girls' (2012-2017)

Created by Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham brought a new voice to HBO when she created the critically praised Girls. The series followed Hanna (Dunham), her best friend Marnie (Alison Williams), and friends Jessa (Jemima Kirke) and Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) as they navigated their 20s in New York. Over the course of six seasons, the women encountered the ups and downs of dating while occasionally struggling to remain friends as their interests pushed them in different directions.

Girls was unafraid to put its characters into situations where they would make mistakes that made them unlikable to the audience. The concept of a more realistic, unflinching look at the successes and missteps of women finding their way in New York City resonated with audiences, who appreciated that the characters could not be so easily defined. Very few networks are willing to take chances with their main characters like HBO was, and the gamble paid off.

8 'Getting On' (2013-2015)

Created by Jo Brand & Mark V. Olsen

The darkly comic Getting On explores the stressful and frustrating experience of working in an extended care ward. The staff of the Bily Barnes Extended Care Unit do their best to maintain their sanity despite long hours, challenging patients, and unnecessary hospital bureaucracy. Leading the charge essentially against her will is Dr. Jenna James (Laurie Metcalf), a physician who desperately wants to escape the punishment of being director of medicine in the depressing ward.

Based on the UK show of the same name, Getting On is the brand of cringe comedy that will sit in uncomfortable moments until the last possible second. A talented cast that includes Alex Borstein as head nurse Dawn Forchette and Niecy Nash as nurse Didi Ortley plays off of one another well, building awkward exchanges masterfully. At times, beautiful and emotionally profound, Getting On is perfect for those who don’t mind a healthy dose of grim perspective in their comedy.

7 'Insecure' (2016-2021)

Created by Issa Rae & Larry Wilmore

One of the most underrated HBO shows of the last decade, Insecure, is a fantastic examination of friendship, romance, and self-discovery. Co-creator and star Issa Rae is charming and immensely likable as Issa Dee, a woman who, on her 29th birthday, begins a journey to reawaken her professional and personal life. Based on the web series “Awkward Black Girl,” Insecure ran for five seasons before giving its characters closure.

Insecure is a well-balanced comedy that doesn’t forsake a scene's integrity to insert a joke that would cheapen the moment. The humor is naturally woven into the storylines, letting the characters' struggles or hesitancies be the driving force of the narrative. Through leaps of faith that would lead to new romances and deeper friendships, Issa’s heartfelt path to lasting fulfillment was one that fans of the show still remember fondly.

6 'Big Little Lies' (2017- )

Created by David E. Kelley

Agreed-upon lies for the better good are at the heart of the award-winning series Big Little Lies. Based on Liane Moriarty's book of the same name, the series follows the unexpected connections five women form when a shared crime unites their interests. With an all-star cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Meryl Streep, who joins in the second season, Big Little Lies was one of the most buzzed-about shows before the first episode aired.

Big Little Lies elegantly combines dark humor and a compelling mystery to keep viewers riveted and anxious for the next reveal. From the writing of creator David E. Kelley to the beautiful cinematography to the unrivaled excellence of the ensemble cast, Big Little Lies set a new benchmark for excellence on HBO. While a third season is still rumored, fans can revisit their favorite parts of the first two seasons on Max.

5 'Sex and the City' (1998-2004)

Created by Darren Star

One of the original comedy series that put HBO on the map, Sex and the City features some of the most beloved characters that fans still wish to see more of. The series follows the lives of columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her friends Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) as they navigate romantic and professional entanglements while living in New York City. Each episode would see Carrie working on her column “Sex and the City” while analyzing the love lives of the people close to her.

Sex and the City was revolutionary for its time, giving women a sex-positive voice in a time when there was a pronounced absence of it on television. Being on HBO gave creator Darren Star the freedom to explore any topic, sexual or otherwise, without fear of censors watering down the content. Although the series was created as a comedy, the four women would experience heartbreak and setbacks that connected with viewers in a way that made Sex and the City less of a ‘sex comedy’ and more of a celebration of the resilience friendship can provide.

4 'Barry' (2018-2023)

Created by Alec Berg & Bill Hader

Headshots have dual meanings in the hitman-to-Hollywood comedy Barry. Bill Hader stars as the titular Barry, a hitman who discovers an untapped passion for acting while on the job. Excited about a newfound way to express himself while being part of a social group, Barry tries to leave his past behind, even if the past is not finished with his services quite yet.

The premise of a hitman becoming an actor appeared at first glance to be a shallow concept, but Barry quickly steered the characters into darker territory that challenged audiences' initial impressions. Before the series concluded with an unpredictable series of events, viewers would question if they should have ever rooted for the main character, an occurrence not often found in a comedy. The borderline surreal writing is as funny as it can be suspenseful, and with fantastic performances from Sarah Goldberg and Anthony Carrigan to bring the words to life, Barry is a show that demands full attention.

3 'The White Lotus' (2021- )

Created by Mike White

Vacations can be deadly when staying at The White Lotus. The anthology series is comedy in its blackest form, following different wealthy visitors during their stay at the fictional luxury resort. The first season was originally slated to be a limited series, but a favorable audience and critical reception extended The White Lotus into what will soon be a third season. Each season introduces a new cast of characters, with superb performances from standout Murray Bartlett as hotel manager Armond and Jennifer Coolidge as perennially adrift Tanya.

It’s not every series that can find the humor in murder, infidelity, and abuse of power, but The White Lotus manages to do so with an ease that speaks to the original voice of series creator and writer Mike White. For a comedy, the tension can build to an almost unbearable point as insignificant conflicts become grudges that lead to death, and trust is weaponized for the benefit of the wealthy. The White Lotus may be a harder watch for viewers in need of happy endings, but those who stick to the finale will be left thinking about the ending of each season long after the credits roll.