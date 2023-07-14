HBO truly outdid itself in this year's Emmy Award nominations, gaining a record-breaking 127 across major and Creative Arts categories; its closest rival, Netflix, earned a total of 103. Dominating the awards is nothing new for the network, which has long been an Emmys juggernaut, but even so, HBO is having an exceptional year. While it certainly made a dent in Comedy categories with the recently-concluded Barry, the Drama categories were where the studio had its most impressive showing.

Three HBO shows in particular — Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus — lead the pack, with 27, 24, and 23 nominations respectively. No other Drama Series managed to hit double digits, with The Mandalorian on Disney+ coming the closest, trailing behind comparatively with nine nominations. In Outstanding Drama Series, the studio scored four out of the eight nomination slots, making it the first to do so since NBC way back in 1992. Time will tell which of this year’s big three comes out on top, but one thing’s for sure: HBO will have many trophies in tow this coming Emmy night.

HBO’s Prestige Programming Is Undeniably Still Top Tier

It’s easy to feel cynical about the seemingly disproportionate love HBO gets at the Emmys; this is the same awards body that voted Season 8 of Game of Thrones as Outstanding Drama Series in 2019, despite its mixed to negative reaction. But HBO's recent slate of programming has proven that its stellar reputation is not for nothing. The back-to-back broadcasting of House of the Dragon in the autumn, followed by The White Lotus at the end of last year, The Last of Us at the start of 2023, and both Succession and Barry this spring has been one for the history books. All five were bestowed with both critical and audience acclaim, and their Emmys success is largely justified.

There’s even a case that HBO should’ve received more nominations than it got. House of the Dragon, for one, was entirely shut out of acting categories, which disappointed those hoping the likes of Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke, among others, would land nods. The fact that they didn’t is perhaps a reflection of HBO prioritizing its other shows — a testament to how unmatched its lineup was this year.

Could We Be Set for an HBO Sweep in Major Drama Categories?

HBO shows aren’t just nominated in spades at the 2023 Emmys — they’re top contenders, to the point where a sweep in Primetime Drama Categories could very well be on the cards. Succession’s final season appears to be a shoo-in for Outstanding Drama Series, which it already won for Seasons 2 and 3; Jesse Armstrong has never lost in Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and we doubt his script for “Connor’s Wedding” — the show’s highest rated episode on IMDB — will be his first to fall short. Mark Mylod’s work for the same episode seems like a safe guess for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, but The Last of Us’ Peter Hoar, for “Long, Long Time,” along with The White Lotus’s Mike White, for “Arrivederci,” shouldn’t be overlooked either.

Things are equally promising in Drama Acting categories; in fact, the network is guaranteed a victory in Outstanding Supporting Actor, with its eight slots split evenly between performers on Succession and The White Lotus. Matthew Macfadyen, aka Tom Wambsgans, looks primed for a repeat win after his turn as a consistent scene-stealer — and eventual CEO — on Season 4 of Succession. Similarly, we don’t see the Television Academy passing up the opportunity to reward Jennifer Coolidge one final time for her stint on The White Lotus as fan favorite Tanya McQuoid-Hunt. Four other actresses from The White Lotus are also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress, so HBO’s odds are good no matter what.

Lead Actor is a tight race, with three Succession stars going head-to-head; voters already demonstrated their love for Jeremy Strong when he won back in 2020, but there’s no doubt that Kieran Culkin was on top form in Season 4. Brian Cox could even come through in a surprise legacy win, as could first-time nominee Pedro Pascal, who received two other nominations on top of his nod for The Last of Us. After previous nominations in Supporting, many are hoping that Succession's Sarah Snook finally gets her flowers in Lead Actress, but The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey could also prove tough competition following their breakout role as Ellie. Melanie Lynskey of Yellowjackets is nominated for Lead Actress, and could be the best bet at preventing an HBO sweep; other potentials are Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk (Lead Actor) and Rhea Seehorn (Supporting Actress), but since the AMC show has gone criminally Emmy-less for its previous seasons, we won’t hold our breaths.

We Love HBO’s Shows, But Other Great TV Exists

A lot of these nominations do make sense — we were delighted to see Alan Ruck receive his first Supporting Actor nomination for his portrayal of Succession’s Connor Roy after an especially heart-wrenching performance this season, alongside the phenomenal quartet of Strong, Culkin, Snook, and Macfadyen. But would it kill the Emmys to look a little further afield and watch more than three TV shows? With his reduced screen time, it’s hard to shake the feeling that Brian Cox’s Lead Actor nomination feels slightly unwarranted — his character, Logan Roy, died off-screen at the start of the season’s third episode and went on to make just two small cameo appearances in the show’s remaining installments. On the other hand, the excellent Diego Luna was snubbed, despite Andor garnering noms in Series, Writing, and Directing.

Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito is a glaring omission in Supporting Actor, as is Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci in Supporting Actress — both are previous nominees that were completely ignored this time around. HBO occupies not just 14 out of 16 Supporting Actor/Actress in a Drama Series nominations, but also every single slot for Guest Actor/Actress in a Drama Series. Andor had their own high-profile hopes for Guest, such as Andy Serkis and Fiona Shaw, as did Better Call Saul, whose submissions included Breaking Bad alumni Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, but unfortunately, none were realized.

It may seem excessive, but this is likely to be the last case of HBO favoritism for the time being, as the future doesn’t look too bright for the studio — and we all know that The Idol isn’t getting a look in at the 2024 Emmys. But for now, at least, HBO reigns supreme with the Television Academy and can expect accolades aplenty come Emmy night.