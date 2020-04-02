HBO Offering a Bunch of Dope TV Shows and Movies for Free

It’s not TV, it’s HBO. And currently, we’re not “living normally,” we’re “staying inside to help curb the spread of a dangerous pandemic.” And HBO is going to help us all stay sane during this “staying inside” period by offering an absolute murderer’s row of content, from complete seasons of acclaimed original series to films, for free.

They’re calling it #StayHomeBoxOffice. And starting on Friday April 3, you don’t need a subscription to check it all out on HBO Now or HBO Go — it will simply be there, ready to watch (if you don’t have access to either of these streaming services, HBO also says that it will “be made available for free via participating distribution partners’ platforms in the coming days”).

Among some highlights? I cannot recommend you binge through both seasons of Barry enough — it’s a ferociously dark thriller-comedy that plays like Breaking Bad at its peak, but also with jokes. You can also watch all seasons of recent hits like Veep and Succession, and catch up on classic HBO series like The Wire and The Sopranos. Plus: HBO is offering movies like Detective Pikachu and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and documentaries like McMillions$. That’s a lot of, frankly, very dope shit! All for free! Stay at home and watch them already!

#StayHomeBoxOffice begins Friday, April 3, available for free on HBO Go and HBO Now. Check out their full list of programming below. For more on “HBO keeping you safe,” here’s the cast of Watchmen encouraging you to wash your hands.

9 Full Series

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons)

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)

10 Docuseries and Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

20 Warner Bros. Theatricals