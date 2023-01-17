Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Naughty Dog game and HBO adaptation, The Last of Us.After three games and two failed movie adaptions over the last decade, fans of The Last of Us can finally tune into HBO Max's highly anticipated series adaption of their favorite video game. The 85-minute series premiere took place on January 15, 2023 and while it stayed true to the video game, it also left fans and viewers alike with plenty of questions.

From series questions like why the opening scene in the series was so much different from the game to sillier questions like wondering what happens to the dog, fans were left with several questions that may only be answered in the coming episodes.

Can You Watch The Series Without Having Played The Game?

A question floating around the internet since The Last of Us premiered is whether people can watch the video game adaptation if they've never played the game. While there have been two full-length games and a pivotal expansion over the last decade, to some, The Last of Us is a brand new story.

Because the series so closely follows the cinematic sequences of the game, it can easily be watched without ever having worked a controller. The series quickly but effectively introduces each character and dives right into the action from the moment the apocalypse begins to how the main characters Joel and Ellie cross paths.

Why Did The Series Start Drastically Different From The Game?

Fans of the game may remember that the very first scene is of Sarah waking up on the couch, then proceeding to give Joel the repaired watch for his birthday and later waking up in the empty house, all things that happen in the show's first episode.

But the series premiere started off on a much more eerie note when the opening scene showed doctors on a 60s talk show explaining how an apocalypse would start, delving into the science behind a fungal outbreak. Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann explained on HBO's The Last of Us Podcast that the scene was intended to spook fans of the games while also info-dumping to viewers who have never played.

Will Nico Parker's Sarah Be Back?

The series quickly made viewers fall in love with Joel's daughter Sarah at the start of the game by making her the perfect combination of sweet and wise-cracking. She has a perfect father-daughter relationship, is a good person to her elderly neighbors, and starts out as the show's protagonist.

Following the storyline of the game, Sarah gets shot and killed while Joel tries to get them to safety after the outbreak begins, ending Nico Parker's run in the series about halfway through the first episode. Although the rest of the series is set to follow Joel's journey with Ellie, it begs the question is Parker will ever return as Sarah in possible flashbacks, or even as an illusion.

Were Marlene And Ellie's Mother Friends?

It's a known fact from the games that Ellie's connection to Marlene, the commander of the Fireflies, goes back to Ellie's mother being old friends with her. It's why Ellie knows she can trust Marlene when she suggests Ellie goes off with Joel and Tess.

The series changes this up when it appears Ellie first meets Marlene while locked in a room, and Marlene reveals she's always known who Ellie is, to which Ellie hilariously responds, "Are you my f**king mom or something?" In the games, it's Ellie who reveals Marlene and her mother were friends, making fans wonder why the show decided to change Ellie's backstory.

Does The Dog Die?

It's a typical horror trope to kill off a loveable pet, like when Michael Myers killed Lindsay's dog in Halloween and Chucky killed the family cat in Chucky. The Last of Us is no different when it comes to making viewers fall in love with a pet, introducing Joel and Sarah's neighbors' dog Mercy.

Mercy is only seen a few times throughout the episode, once when a neighbor starts turning into a zombie and again when the dog finds Sarah after the outbreak begins. But for all those wondering if the dog dies in the show, the answer is unknown, due to never seeing Mercy again after Joel, Sarah and Tommy leave town.

Who Is Riley?

During an important conversation between Ellie and Marlene, Ellie is reluctant to be accepting of Marlene, who the teen accuses of being a terrorist. Marlene responds to Ellie's snapback with, "Was Riley a terrorist?"

The name puts a strange look in Ellie's eye for a moment, allowing viewers to question just who Riley is. Time will tell how the series will introduce the beloved character, but fans of the games know Riley was Ellie's best friend, and eventual girlfriend, who appeared in Ellie's backstory that took place in The Last of Us: Left Behind.

Where Is Ellie Being Sent?

For those who have never played the games, the series premiere ended on a shocking note when Joel and Tess find out the girl they've been enlisted to smuggle is infected. Ellie shows them her bite mark, then informs them it's three weeks old, explaining that most people don't last a day after they're bitten.

Fans of the games know exactly what to expect in the episodes to come - where Ellie is being sent to and why - but anyone who has no inkling of the game will understandably wonder where Marlene is sending Ellie and why Ellie is so pivotal in all this.

Where's Tommy?

Despite not acting as a major character, Joel's brother Tommy is there for some pivotal moments in both the game and the show. Tommy is the one who drives Joel and Sarah out of town when the outbreak happens, and is the one who ultimately saves Joel's life just as Sarah loses hers.

When the series flashes forward 20 years, it's revealed that Tommy has been unreachable for three weeks, after having never not contacted Joel for more than a day. It's unknown where or why Tommy went, but it can only be assumed that Gabriel Luna's run on the show isn't over just yet.

Will There Be Any Queer Characters In The Series?

A legitimate question viewers are asking after the premiere is if there will be any queer characters in the series, and fortunately, the answer has already been revealed. It was previously confirmed in the game's sequel The Last of Us II that Ellie is a lesbian, and has had a few notable girlfriends.

The series has promised to keep its LGBTQ+ representation in Ellie, and the first episode has already mentioned her previous love interest Riley, who, according to trailers, will pop up in what can only be assumed are flashbacks to happier times between her and Ellie.

What Song Plays At The End Of Episode 1?

It's an intriguing moment when Ellie happens upon radio codes hidden in a Billboard book, a note that explains that a 60s song means there's nothing in, a 70s song means there's new stock, and an 80s song is only given a cryptic red X.

Ellie cleverly tricks Joel into admitting what an 80s song means, confirming to Ellie that hearing an 80s song on the radio means trouble. The episode's final scene focuses on the radio while the 1987 song "Never Let Me Down Again" by Depeche Mode plays, assuring the viewers that only trouble is ahead for Joel, Ellie and Tess.

