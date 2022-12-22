2022 has been quite the year of ups and downs for television shows, from many series being cancelled, others getting renewed, and a whole slew of upcoming ones to look forward to. As we prepare to head into 2023, HBO Max has shared a preview video for their current 2023 slate. The video features HBO and HBO Max originals, including the highly-anticipated The Last of Us, new seasons of hot titles like Succession, Barry, and Our Flag Means Death, and other new shows like Velma and Love and Death.

Gamers have less than one month to go until the Pedro Pascal-led adapation of The Last of Us hits HBO Max on January 15. Set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization, the series centers on Joel (Pascal) and 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who must traverse post-apocalyptic terrain as Joel tries to smuggle Ellie out of a quarantine zone. The video game was first released in 2013 and has been highly lauded especially when it comes to its storytelling.

Another anticipated HBO Original includes The Idol, created by Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim. Led by Lily-Rose Depp, the series focuses on the complex relationship between a rising pop idol and a self-help guru and modern-day cult leader. There's currently no specific release date. Additionally, viewers can look forward to the upcoming limited series White House Plumbers (March), which recounts a new perspective of the Watergate scandal. Rain Dogs rounds out the new HBO original titles. It's a dark comedy that follows Costello Jones (Daisy May Cooper), a mother who thrives in her lower class lifestyle but hopes to make a better life for her daughter.

Max Originals are also coming out in full force with new shows. On January 12, Scooby-Doo fans can check out the brand-new prequel series, Velma. Led by Mindy Kaling in the title role, Velma is an adult-animated comedy that shines the spotlight on the beloved brainiac of the gang, Velma Dinkley. The series will focus on fleshing out Velma's past as she attempts to solve bloodier mysteries than we're used to seeing in the more family-geared Scooby-Doo content. It will also re-introduce viewers to familiar faces including Shaggy (Sam Richardson), Daphne (Constance Wu), and Fred (Glenn Howerton).

Two other new series include the Elizabeth Olsen-led Love and Death. The limited series is based on the true crime story of Candy Montgomery (Olsen). Candy lived a seemingly idyllic life in the suburbs of Dallas, spending much of her time with her friend Betty Gore. Until one day, Candy murdered Betty with an axe. The third new series of 2023, Full Circle, follows another dark story, focusing on an investigation of a botched kidnapping that uncovers many secrets of modern day New York City. The limited series stars Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, and more.

The promo also highlights several of its returning series. From HBO Originals, viewers will see the return of dramas including Succession, Perry Mason, The Gilded Age, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and True Detective: Night Country. Original comedies returning include Barry, The Righteous Gemstones, Somebody Somewhere, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and A Black Lady Sketch Show. Other returning shows include Hard Knocks, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, How to with John Wilson, and Real Time with Bill Maher. Additional returning Max Originals include new episodes of Doom Patrol and Titans, plus new seasons of Our Flag Means Death, Harley Quinn, Rap Sh!t, Hacks, Julia, And Just Like That..., Warrior, The Other Two, and Tokyo Vice.

Watch the HBO Max 2023 preview below: