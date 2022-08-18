In an effort to lock down subscribers in yearly plans, HBO Max is currently offering a 30% discount to clients willing to pay up for a whole year in advance. The offer comes just as HBO Max announces dozens of films and series are leaving the streaming platform, while Warner Bros. Discovery tries to cut costs following its merging.

Starting today, subscribers willing to sign up for a yearly plan of HBO Max will get a 30% discount for their first year. That means paying up $104.99 for the first year instead of $149.99 for the no-ads version of the service. In addition, those willing to endure ads would only pay $69.99 for the first year instead of the regular $99.99. This offer represents a hefty discount that might temporarily increase HBO Max’s number of subscribers. And with the platform being purged of content, Warner Bros. Discovery does need to give possible subscribers an excellent reason to sign up for the service.

HBO Max has been removing dozens of films and series from its catalog in the last couple of months, sometimes without previous warning. The content cut represents many obscure titles, but also big successes, such as all eight Harry Potter movies. Warner Bros. Discovery has justified the removal of content by their intention of merging HBO Max and Discovery+ by next year, as the company has no real reason to keep both streaming services online simultaneously. While the strategy makes sense for the company, it’s also reasonable to expect clients to feel insecure about how much they can enjoy their subscription. To make matters worse, Warner Bros. Discovery has been shelving many future projects too, especially those related to DC.

Image via HBO Max

After killing Batgirl months before its release, and despite its $90 million production costs, Warner Bros. Discovery has also shelved the Supergirl and Wonder Twins movies. And while the company decides how they will handle their newly announced 10-year plan for the DC Extended Universe, no property is completely safe. Recently, we’ve also learned that HBO Max has no intentions of renewing Young Justice, a clear indicator that the restructuring affects more than the DCEU.

Considering this tumultuous landscape, offering a significant discount seems the right move for Warner Bros. Discovery to bring new clients onboard. The limited-time 30% discount will be available until October 30, so possible clients can even wait a few weeks and see what else HBO Max removes from their catalog before committing to a yearly plan.

Then again, the discount could help people willing to catch up with the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff House of Dragon, set to premiere this Sunday, August 21. Check out House of Dragon’s trailer below.