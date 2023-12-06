The Big Picture HBO and Max have inked a new deal with A24, ensuring exclusive access to the company's theatrical film collection for their streaming platforms.

HBO and Max have today unveiled a multiyear pay-1 U.S. output agreement with A24, ensuring exclusive access to the acclaimed entertainment company's theatrical film collection on Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO, Max, and Cinemax platforms. Included in the recently established agreement are films like Sofia Coppola's acclaimed Priscilla, featuring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, Kristoffer Borgli's Dream Scenario starring Nicolas Cage, and the upcoming release The Iron Claw, the wrestling drama which is directed by Sean Durkin and stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.

In addition, the two companies have prolonged their licensing agreement to consistently deliver the entertainment company's extensive and acclaimed movie collection to the screens of HBO & Max viewers. With both the existing and newly added A24 film catalogue, subscribers will enjoy access to over a hundred A24 titles throughout the agreement's length. This enhanced collection of critically acclaimed films encompasses titles such as this year's Best Picture winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Uncut Gems, The Whale, Past Lives, and others.

“Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan-favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition,” said Royce Battleman, EVP, Content Acquisitions, Warner Bros. Discovery. “The diverse range of stories that come from the A24 pipeline make this partnership so impactful for our audience.”

What Makes A24 Movies So Special?

A24 is known for supporting filmmakers with a strong artistic vision. They often collaborate with directors who have unique and compelling storytelling styles, allowing for the creation of distinct and memorable films. The studio isn't afraid to take risks on unconventional and thought-provoking projects. This risk-taking approach allows filmmakers to explore innovative concepts and narratives that may not fit traditional Hollywood moulds.

They also place a strong emphasis on storytelling. Many of their films delve into deep and thought-provoking themes, resonating with audiences on an emotional and intellectual level, while excelling at effective marketing strategies and distribution methods. They often engage in grassroots marketing and carefully curate release strategies to build anticipation and word-of-mouth for their films.

Noted Academy Award-winning movies to come from A24 include the likes of Moonlight (2016), winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards, Room (2015), for which Brie Larson took home the statuette for Best Actress, and in 2023, the studio made history as it became the first production company to ever sweep the Oscars' top prizes, by grabbing Best Picture, Best Director (Daniels), Best Actor (Brendan Fraser), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis).

