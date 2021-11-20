Spooky season may be over, but that doesn’t mean fright night has to be. Cozy up to a classic horror film courtesy of HBO Max, and get prepared to be scared.

Containing an expansive library of nightmares, HBO Max has everything from underrated features made during Hollywood’s golden era, to wild and weird cult classics from the 1980s. Want to see David Bowie play a ravenous vampire? How about Steve Martin impersonating Elvis Presley while performing root canals? HBO Max has it all. Don’t let these classics slip under the rug, they really don’t make them like they used to.

RELATED: The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Eyes Without a Face (1960)

Image via Lux Compagnie Cinématographique de France

The 1960 French film, Eyes Without a Face, is often regarded as one of the scariest movies ever made, and with good reason. When a young woman, Christine (Edith Scob), is in a terrible car accident, she is left with no outer face except for her eyes. Chistine’s father, a cold-blooded plastic surgeon, begins kidnapping women and performs face transplants in the hopes that his daughter will become beautiful again. The surgeries are never successful, and they’re excruciating to watch. Directed by Georges Franju and co-starring Pierre Brasseur as the murderous surgeon and Alida Valli as his faithful assistant, Eyes Without a Face’s statements on societal norms and beauty standards make it a must-watch. When the film was initially released in 1960, the face transplant scenes horrified audiences, and viewing it in 2021 makes it seem like a miracle that this gruesome movie was ever released.

The Hunger (1983)

David Bowie and Catherine Deneuve star as John and Miriam Blaylock, two soul-sucking vampires in the stylish, 1983 gothic horror film, The Hunger. Obsessed with staying eternally young, the couple spends their nights going to clubs with the intention of feasting upon strangers. Susan Sarandon co-stars as their latest victim, and she gets sucked into a dangerous love triangle that produces deadly consequences. A steamy, punk-infused affair clad with black leather jackets and cigarette smoke, the film was met with a lukewarm reception upon its initial release, but has since obtained a devout following. Thanks to its masterful balance between horror, romance, and impeccable style, The Hunger has left a permanent bloody mark on the vampire film.

Night of the Living Dead (1967)

Image via Continental Distributing

The original modern zombie film that birthed a thousand dead monsters in its wake, The Night of the Living Dead is a must-watch for any horror fanatic. Going on to achieve cult-classic status, the film debuted in 1967 to stunned audiences as they watched gruesome depictions of hungry, flesh-eating ghouls. Taking place in a secluded rural town, a group of strangers seeks refuge from prowling zombies in a small farmhouse that neighbors the local cemetery. Bunkering down and praying to make it to sunrise, they begin butting heads as they go about deciding how to fight back against the undead. It seems formulaic now, but The Night of the Living Dead created countless horror tropes that are still used to this day. Directed by George A. Romero, the film features iconic performances by Duane Jones, Judith O’Dea, Russell Streiner, Karl Hardman, and Marilyn Eastman. Witness how the zombie mania began, thanks to the truly terrifying, The Night of the Living Dead.

Scanners (1981)

Image via AVCO Embassy Pictures

Directed by David Cronenberg, Scanners is an unsettling body horror film with shocking acts of violence scattered throughout. Catastrophic things start happening when a group of scanners, gifted individuals with telepathic powers, decide to use their abilities to cause destruction. The government fights back by enlisting the help of a powerful telepathic, Cameron Vale (Stephen Lack), and he goes on a dangerous mission as he hunts down the rogue scanners. Cronenberg is best known for his various body horror films, including The Brood, The Fly, and Videochrome, and his wild imagination is used to its full capacity in this panic-inducing thriller. Dripping in paranoia, Scanners exercises extreme discipline in its lead-up to action-packed sequences, making the film’s fleeting moments of violence jaw-droppingly scary.

Cronos (1993)

Image via October Films

From a master of horror, Guillermo Del Toro’s 1993 vampire film, Cronos, seeps with bloodthirsty men fighting mortality. When an antique shop owner (Federico Luppi) accidentally stumbles upon an ancient device that promises eternal life, he naively uses it and begins to change in terrifying ways. Suddenly, he has a hunger for blood, and no matter what he does his thirst cannot be satiated. Cronos was Del Toro’s directorial debut, and already he had a taste for dark fairytales rich with magic and demons. Co-starring Claudio Brook alongside frequent Del Toro collaborator Ron Pearlman (Hellboy), Cronos warns of man’s greed and the perils of living in the past.

The Blob (1958)

Image via Paramount Pictures

​​It’s two teenagers against the world in the 1958 science fiction horror classic, The Blob, starring Steve McQueen and Aneta Corsaut. It’s up to them to save their small town from the ever-growing, gluttonous Blob, an alien lifeform that crashes down onto earth and begins consuming everything, from townspeople to the local diner. A cult classic, The Blob became a popular film shown at drive-ins and can be spotted playing during the drive-in scene in the 1978 film, Grease. Its impact on future science fiction movies is undeniable, and to understand just how far The Blob’s legacy stretches, revisit season three of Netflix’s Stranger Things, where a blob-like monster starts devouring the townspeople of Hawkins and threatens to take over the entire town. Teenagers fighting aliens in the suburbs will never go out of style.

Carnival of Souls (1962)

Image via Herts-Lion International Corp

Directed by Herk Harvey in 1962 on a shoestring budget, Carnival of Souls warrants more recognition. Inspiring countless directors, including horror maestro David Lynch (Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks), the film is a disturbing portrayal of a woman suffering a nervous breakdown in the wake of a traumatic event. After a disastrous car crash, Mary (Candace Hilligoss) moves to small-town Utah to start fresh as an organist at the local church. Once there, strange things start happening. A creepy man dressed in a rumpled-up suit begins stalking her. The closed-down carnival located on the outskirts of town keeps beckoning her to come visit. Is she hallucinating, or is it real? A slow-cooked thriller that delivers a shocking final course, Carnival of Souls will leave you reeling.

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992)

Image via New Line Cinema

After David Lynch’s hailed television series, Twin Peaks, was cancelled after two seasons on ABC, he announced he was making a Twin Peaks film. But hope for resolution quickly died amongst fans, as Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me was not the sequel they were hoping for. Instead, it was a confounding prequel that offered no answers. Detailing the events that lead up to the death of homecoming queen, Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), the film was ripped to shreds by both the box office and critics. Audiences were hoping for more of the quirky comedy that filled the ABC series, but what they got was a horrifying glimpse into Laura Palmer’s last days on earth.

A dark and terrifying character study, the actress Sheryl Lee gives a visceral, searing performance that should have been lauded as one for the ages, but instead was dismissed and forgotten. It’s unflinching in its portrayal of the various abuse Laura suffers, and people simply weren’t ready for the story Lynch was telling, or Lee’s exploration of a battered soul. Now in the wake of Me Too, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me deserves a second look, as it tells one woman’s story with unwavering honesty.

Horror of Dracula (1958)

Image via Rank Film Distributors

Before he was known as Solomon in the Lord of the Rings film franchise, Christopher Lee was Count Dracula, the evil, blood-sucking vampire. In the seminal classic, Horror of Dracula, Lee is terrifying with bared fangs and bloodshot eyes as he goes up against the vampire hunter, Doctor Van Helsing (Michael Gough). Based upon Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, Dracula, the film is directed by Terrence Fischer and co-stars Michael Gough as Arthur Holmwood, and Melissa Stribling as Mina Holmwood. Lee went on to star in a total of nine films as Dracula, and cemented himself as one of the greatest villains to ever grace the silver screen. As he prowls in out of scenes with a barely contained hunger, he proves movies don’t need extravagant special effects to be scary. It’s time to gather up the garlic, silver, and wooden stakes, and devour Horror of Dracula.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

Image via Warner Bros.

Jack Nicholson messes with the wrong witches in the 1987 comedy- horror film, The Witches of Eastwick. Portraying Daryl Van Horne, Nicholson oozes with charm as a womanizing millionaire who comes to the small town of Eastwick with the sole intention of raising hell and falling in love. Sporting a man-bun and a wicked smile, he meets his match with the hairstyles and spells wielded by Cher, Susan Sarandon, and Michelle Pfeiffer, co-starring as a trio of witches. A campy, horrifying delight, never has Nicholson had more fun on screen than as a sly devil who enraptures and seduces three very different women. Cher, Sarandon, and Pfeiffer were some of the biggest stars in Hollywood at the time, and they’re truly magic together as rage-filled witches brewing revenge.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Image via Warner Bros.

Steve Martin as a sadistic, torturous dentist is the kind of thrill you didn’t know you were missing in life. The comedy-musical horror film Little Shop of Horrors is a funny, heartwarming monster movie with some catchy show tunes piled on top. Central to the film is an endearing love story between plant shop owner Seymour, and his co-worker, Audrey, played with irresistible charm by Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene. Seymour would kill to be with Audrey, but his love for her is continuously unrequited due to her mean, motorcycle-riding boyfriend, Orin (Martin). When Seymour discovers a monstrous plant that feasts upon human flesh, he might just get his wish and finally find a way to be with the love of his life. Originally a successful off-Broadway musical, the film is a hilarious adaptation with unforgettable cameos made by Billy Murray, John Candy, and Jim Belushi. Containing songs like “Skid Row (Downtown), “Suddenly Seymour,” and “Dentist,” Little Shop of Horrors is unlike any other horror movie out there.

More horror classics to check out on HBO Max: Freaks, The Brood, Eraserhead, Firestarter, The Most Dangerous Game, Poltergeist, Dressed to Kill, and The Mystery of the Wax Museum.

'Eternals' Set Image Reveals Patton Oswalt as Pip Oswalt provided both the motion capture and voice-over performances for the character.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email