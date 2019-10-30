Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae, and Mindy Kaling All Bringing New Comedies to HBO Max

0

HBO Max announced three exciting new TV shows during WarnerMedia Day, from three of our most exciting comedy creators: Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s Angels), Issa Rae (Insecure), and Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project). Banks’ show is called DC Super Hero High, Rae’s show is called Rap Shit, and Kaling’s show is called College Girls.

“Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling are three of the most gifted women in our industry,” said Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, and we have to agree. So does Kevin Reilly, CCO of HBO Max: “These three incredible talents embody the distinct and diverse voices that will give flight to the quality HBO Max brand promise across all audiences.” Reilly’s point is earned — these three projects from these three creators couldn’t be more different.

Banks’ DC Super Hero High is like if X-Men met The Breakfast Club. It’s a teen comedy set in the world of young, burgeoning heroes at a school for gifted youngsters — who happen to be our favorite future heroes. Rae’s Rap Shit, besides having the best title for any TV show ever, is about a Miami-based female rap group trying to make it in this crazy world — Atlanta meets Flight of the Conchords? Finally, Kaling’s College Girls follows a group of, well, college girls — three freshmen roommates who try to navigate their new environments and hormones. Sounds like Girls meets… uh… college.

