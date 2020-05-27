Here’s Every DC TV Show Streaming on HBO Max

Yet another streaming service has entered the game. HBO Max is here, boasting a mighty impressive library thanks to its built-in HBO originals and everything under the WarnerMedia umbrella. But its 2020, so we know the main question right off the *ahem* bat is, “where are the superheroes?” There’s good news, then some bad news, then a bit more good news!

The good: HBO Max has a robust slate of DC Comics movies available at launch, including Joker, Man of Steel, the Dark Knight saga, and Wonder Woman. (Plus, in a year, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will arrive.) The bad: HBO Max is sorely lacking in the DC TV department, at least for now. HBO Max’s lack of DC TV can largely be attributed to Netflix’s hold on the Arrow–verse and the existence of DC Universe, which—again, for the time being—will remain a separate entity. The good, again: Some of the shows available are pretty good! When the streamer launches on May 27, you can finally catch up on:

Doom Patrol: DC’s delightful crew of superpowered misfits got their first live-action show thanks to DC Universe and it absolutely ruled. Starring Brendan Fraser as Robotman, Matt Bomer as Negative Man, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, and April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman. The entirety of Doom Patrol season 1 will be available to stream on May 27, with season 2 beginning on June 25.

Watchmen: Damon Lindelof‘s sequel to the landmark comic by writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons is, somehow, equal parts trippy puzzle box and scathing social satire. Led by the mighty Regina King as vigilante Sister Night, the series picks up 30 years after the comics, compiling characters both old and new into a bold, brazen story that is easily one of the best things to hit HBO in years.

Batwoman: Season 1 of The CW series stars Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, Gotham City’s red-headed protector and cousin to the now-missing Bruce Wayne. As you might have heard, Rose departed the series before season 2, but the series remains committed to recasting the role and continuing onward, so that’s something intriguing to look forward to! Season 1 of Batwoman is available at launch.

Beware the Batman: If the idea of Batman teaming up with a young female swordsmaster and martial artist sounds interesting to you, then this short-lived Cartoon Network/Adult Swim series could be worth checking out. All 26 episodes are streaming now on the service.

Teen Titans: HBO Max is streaming all five seasons of the Cartoon Network series that made lesser-known DC characters like Beast Boy, Raven, and Starfire into generational favorites.

If you’re still looking for more DC TV goodness, here’s where you can stream every other series:

Arrow: All eight seasons on Netflix; Season 8 on The CW.

The Flash: All six seasons on Netflix; Season 6 on The CW and fuboTV.

Supergirl: All five seasons on Netflix; Season 5 on The CW and fuboTV.

Legends of Tomorrow: Four seasons on Netflix; Season 5 on The CW and fuboTV.

Black Lightning: All three seasons on Netflix; Season 3 on The CW.

Superman & Lois: Coming to The CW in 2021.

Titans: Seasons 1 & 2 on DC Universe.

Swamp Thing: Season 1 on DC Universe.

Stargirl: Season 1 streaming weekly on DC Universe and The CW.

Harley Quinn: Seasons 1 & 2 on DC Universe.

Batman: The Animated Series: Seasons 1 & 2 on DC Universe.

Young Justice: Seasons 1, 2, and 3 on DC Universe.