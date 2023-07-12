If today's Emmy nomination announcements made anything clear, the Television Academy still loves HBO. Between the network itself and its original series streaming on Max, HBO is up for an eye-watering 127 awards at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards, leading the pack in terms of total awards and shattering or tying long-existing records along the way. This year, the network had a select few powerhouse series that ran the table in terms of nominations and ensured that this year would be a big one for Warner Bros. Discovery.

The top three shows in terms of nominations this year all came from HBO/Max. Chief among them was Succession which ended its run with a powerful final season that made it the show of the year. It scored 28 nominations, making history by earning three Outstanding Leading Actor nods for the trio of Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Brian Cox while Sarah Snook and others also earned recognition. Following close behind it was the freshman series and video game adaptation The Last of Us which came in with 24 nominations including a historic one for Pedro Pascal and his co-lead Bella Ramsey. Coming in third was The White Lotus with 23 nominations of its own, sweeping the supporting actor and actress categories and setting a record nine nominations across the two. On top of all this, all three are competing for the coveted Outstanding Drama Series award along with yet another HBO series in House of the Dragon.

Including those titans, HBO/Max had a combined 17 original properties earn nominations. Among the other prominent picks this year was Bill Hader's acclaimed series Barry with 11 nominations, eight for House of the Dragon which arguably could've gotten more for its stellar cast, six for the hit documentary series 100 Foot Wave, five nods for Moonage Daydream, and four nominations for the ever-enduring variety series king Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. The network fell a bit behind last year's showing where it picked up 140 nominations in total, but it's still an impressive performance nonetheless

Image via HBO

RELATED: Ray Liotta Earns Posthumous Emmy Nomination for 'Black Bird'

HBO Gave Succession a Sendoff to Remember

Following the news, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, released a statement celebrating another year of the network's overwhelming success at the Emmys. Considering this will be the final time Succession ever graces the awards and our television screens, he gave a special nod to the series as it rides off into the sunset:

"We are incredibly proud of our record-breaking HBO/Max Emmy nominees this year and are especially honored to send ‘Succession’ off having made Emmy history. We feel privileged to be the home of such remarkable talent, whose dedication to telling captivating and thought-provoking stories is second to none. It is a testament to their unparalleled abilities that our programming has resonated with audiences in such a profound way."

Beyond the trio of Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus, the Emmys once again gave a lot of love to Ted Lasso which garnered 21 nominations in what may be its final season. It was a great year for series taking their final bow as Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel rounded out the top five with 14 nods of its own after waving goodbye to Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan). Other major series that eclipsed double-digit nominations include FX's The Bear, Netflix's BEEF, Dahmer - Monster :The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Wednesday, and Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

The 75th Academy Awards are set for September 18. Check out the full nomination announcement video below or see our full list of nominations.