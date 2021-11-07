The holiday season is just around the corner and if you’re a parent or will be getting together with your younger relatives, you may be looking for something to watch that the whole family will enjoy on streaming. While Disney+ may be your first choice for premiere family content, HBO Max has plenty of great movies that are perfect for viewers of all ages.

From timeless favorites such as the Harry Potter series, the works of Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki, or those treasured films of your youth such as The Goonies, Space Jam or Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, HBO Max has hours upon hours of family friendly entertainment that’s perfect for the whole film.

Harry Potter Series

Directors: Chris Columbus (1-2), Alfonso Cuaron (3), Mike Newell (4), David Yates (7-8)

Writers: Steve Kloves (1-4, 6-8), Michael Goldenberg (5)

Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Alan Rickman, Tom Felton, Maggie Smith, Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes

Based on the highly successful book series written by J.K. Rowling, the Harry Potter series of films is one of the most successful franchises to ever grace the screen and for good reason: these stories are highly original and have some of the strongest world-building of any franchise. The film follows orphan Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) who is whisked away from his cruel relatives to learn how to become a wizard at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. There he meets new friends such as Ron and Hermione (Rupert Grint, Emma Watson) and learns his connection to the most evil wizard of them all: Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). Some films in the franchise are better than others and the prequel series, Fantastic Beasts (which are currently unavailable on HBO Max) leave a lot to be desired, but the original eight films are go-to family entertainment, especially at the end of the year.

The Lego Batman Movie

Director: Chris McKay

Writers: Seth Grahame-Smith, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Jared Stern, John Whittington

Cast: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Zach Galifianakis, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes

Nobody expected The Lego Movie to be any good when it was first announced but when it finally hit theaters in 2014, audiences everywhere were gobsmacked by the film’s brilliance and snarky sense of humor. So much so that the film was a huge box office and critical success. Warner Bros quickly put a sequel and several spin-offs in the development, and while The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and The Lego Ninjago Movie may not have lived up to the high standards of the first film, The Lego Batman Movie is an absolute riot.

Set in a completely Legofied version of Gotham City the film follows Batman (Will Arnett) as he is forced to suddenly take responsibility for himself and learn to work with others after he accidentally adopted Robin (Michael Cera), all while the Joker (Zach Galifianakis) stages a threatening villain uprising. The Lego Batman Movie will absolutely delight Batman fans of all ages, from its countless in-jokes and snark, to its beating heart. It is also most certainly a romantic comedy between Batman and the Joker.

The Goonies

Director: Richard Donner

Writers: Chris Columbus, Steven Spielberg

Cast: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Jonathan Ke Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton

If your family has been a fan of all the kid-centric adventure films and shows that have come in the wake of Stranger Things, The Goonies is essential viewing. Following a group of tweens and teens who find a treasure map they soon embark on an epic adventure to find the lost treasure of the legendary pirate One-Eyed Willy, all while being pursued by the villainous Fratelli family. The Goonies is one of the most entertaining and joyous family films out there, with memorable and lovable characters, countless quotable moments (“Do the truffle shuffle!”), and a swashbuckling adventure. Family films rarely get better than The Goonies.

Spies In Disguise

Directors: Troy Quane, Nick Bruno

Writers: Brad Copeland, Lloyd Taylor

Cast: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Rashida Jones, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, Rachel Brosnahan, DJ Khaled

Blue Sky Animation has produced plenty of solid animated flicks and Spies in Disguise, their final film before being shut down, is a fun-filled and adorable spy romp with an absolutely stellar voice-cast headlined by two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Will Smith and Tom Holland. Brimming with beautiful animation, a great sense of humor, a huge heart, a madcap story and, of course, pigeons, Spies In Disguise imagines what if the world’s greatest super spy (Smith) was transformed into a pigeon. If the young ones in your household aren’t old enough for Bond yet, Spies In Disguise is a perfect placeholder.

The Iron Giant

Director: Brad Bird

Writer: Tim Mccanlies, Brad Bird

Cast: Eli Marienthal, Jennifer Aniston, Vin Diesel, Harry Connick Jr.

Before Brad Bird worked with Pixar on timeless favorites such as The Incredibles and Ratatouille, he made the criminally underrated 1999 cult hit The Iron Giant. The film follows misfit Hogarth Hughes (Eli Marienthal) , a young boy who forms a deep bond with a giant robot (Vin Diesel) from Outer Space. Unfortunately for them, the United States government is seeking to destroy the metal goliath. The animated film has the classic Amblin feel and features jaw-droppingly good hand-drawn animation. It’s a story of friendship and youth tucked inside a fantastical story of a 50-foot-tall alien robot. The Iron Giant has all the hallmarks of what makes Bird such a special storyteller.

Speed Racer

Directors: Lana & Lilly Wachowski

Writers: Lana & Lilly Wachowski

Cast: Emile Hirsch, Christina Ricci, John Goodman, Susan Sarandon, Matthew Fox, Roger Allam, Paulie Litt, Benno Fürmann, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rain, Richard Roundtree

The Wachowski Sisters' frenetic, colorful, and bombastic live-action adaptation of the 60s manga and anime Speed Racer is one of the most creative blockbusters of the 21st Century. Despite initially receiving less than stellar reviews and underwhelming box office returns, the film has gone on to acquire quite the following of fans and rightfully so. In a time when American-made live-action adaptations of Japanese manga and anime have often failed to capture the brilliance of their animated predecessors, the Wachowskis truly knew how to make Speed Racer feel like the perfect transition from anime to live-action.

Set in the futuristic high-tech world of automobile racing, the film follows the titular racer (Emile Hirsch) as he enlists in a cross-country event to take the schwarmy organization that killed his brother. It’s pure chaotic energy and you can’t help but to just bask in the film’s audaciousness.

My Neighbor Totoro

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Writer: Hayao Miyazaki

Cast: Dakota Fanning (dubbed), Elle Fanning (dubbed), Tim Daly (dubbed), Lea Salonga (dubbed)

Hayao Miyazaki is not only one of the most legendary and revered filmmakers in the world of animation, he’s one of the most gifted cinematic storytellers ever. HBO Max offers every single Studio Ghibli film, but the perfect starting point for any young viewer is My Neighbor Totoro. The film follows two sisters who move to the countryside to be with their ill mother and soon have adventures with various cutesy forest spirits including the adorable Totoro. The film gives young audiences a sense of the creative mind of Miyazaki and his wonderful imagination, but it’ll also win over the hearts of older viewers as well.

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’hoole

Director: Zack Snyder

Writer: John Orloff & Emil Stern

Cast: Jim Sturgess, Hugo Weaving, Helen Mirren, Joel Edgerton, Geoffrey Rush, Emily Barclay, Ryan Kwanten, David Wenham, Anthony LaPaglia, Sam Neill, Essie Davis

Based on the book series by Kathryn Larsky and directed by Man Of Steel filmmaker Zack Snyder, Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’hoole is a grand sweeping adventure featuring an absolutely adorable cast of owls. The film follows Soren (Jim Sturgess) a barn owl, who alongside his siblings is kidnapped by an army of evil owls. Upon escaping, Soren soon teams up with several other owls to attempt to find the legendary Guardians of Ga’hoole, who will put a stop to the evil forces threatening to tear their community apart. Legend of the Guardians is noticeably darker than many recent animated films, while it is still without a doubt a family movie and one that is not afraid to push the envelope.

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure

Director: Tim Burton

Writers: Phil Hartman, Paul Reubens, Michael Varhol

Cast: Paul Reubens, E.G. Daily, Mark Holton

Tim Burton has always been associated with his more gothic works, so it may surprise some that his feature directorial debut was Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Paul Reubens’ Pee-Wee Herman is certainly not a character that everyone will enjoy, but for families who are up for a silly comedy full of zany and wacky characters, it is hard not to enjoy as Pee-Wee goes on an epic quest to find his stolen red bicycle. The film even spawned two sequels, but neither were able to fully capture the full personality of Big Adventure. Tell ‘em Large Marge sent ya.

Space Jam

Director: Joe Pytka

Writers: Leo Benvenuti, Steve Rudnick,Timothy Harris, Herschel Weingrod

Cast: Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, Theresa Randall, Bill Burray, Larry Bird, Billy West, Dee Bradley Baker

Space Jam: A New Legacy may or may not have made you fed up with the Looney Tunes, but the original 1996 film, while far from perfect or even that good of a movie, is a nostalgic blast from the past. After being challenged to a basketball game by a group of intergalactic critters who have acquired the basketball skills of some of the NBA’s greatest, Bugs Bunny and his crew recruit Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan to help them. It’s dorky, it’s stupid, but man, is it a great time. Plus it’s got Bill Murray.

