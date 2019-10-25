HBO Max Will Reportedly Be Free for AT&T Subscribers

0

Both Apple TV+ and Disney+ are looming right over the horizon while Netflix is just going into ungodly amounts of debt to fund original projects, so you best believe we are in the thick of the streaming wars now, folks. Out on the fringe is HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming service that isn’t due to debut until spring 2020. But the platform did just offer some good news for AT&T subscribers, who will reportedly receive HBO Max free of charge provided they are also subscribed to HBO.

This, according to a recent Reuters interview with AT&T Chief Operating Officer John Stankey, who notes HBO Max will be headed free-of-charge into about 10 million homes. The deal would apparently also include subscribers to DirecTV and AT&T TV Now. There hasn’t been official word on what kind’ve price paying subscribers are looking at, but reports are pointing somewhere in the $15 a month ballpark.

It’s early days yet for HBO Max, but the streaming service has made some pretty significant moves to carve out a niche for itself. Most shocking was the news that every animated film from Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata would be available‘s notoriously streaming-averse Studio Ghibli would be available starting in 2020. WarnerMedia also paid big money for binge favorites Friends and The Big Bang Theory alongside an adaptation of Station Eleven, a few Adventure Time specials, and a sequel to Practical Magic.

For even more on what to expect from HBO Max—including projects from Ava DuVernay, Steven Soderbergh, and Michael Mann—head right here.