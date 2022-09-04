It’s September, which means that we are that much closer to Halloween! Thankfully, HBO Max, no matter the time of year, is always ready to serve up some scares. This month, the disturbingly inventive Sundance Film Festival selection We’re All Going to the World’s Fair hits the streaming platform. If you want to travel quite a few decades into the past, be sure to check out 1942’s Cat People and 1958’s Frankenstein 1970. A couple of sequels to The Ring and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchises also sneak into the library, as well as stories about an odd mother-daughter bonding activity, a haunted house in Vermont, and one angry miner.

Let’s get spooky! Here are all the horror movies coming to HBO Max this month.

Cat People (1942)

Release Date: September 1

The cat’s out of the bag, folks. Simone Simon stars in the 1942 horror film Cat People about Irena Dubrovna Reed, a Serbian immigrant in New York City who believes she is cursed by the Serbian legend that claims that romantic intimacy will turn you into a bloodthirsty feline. The cult horror film, which was directed by Jacques Tourner and written by DeWitt Bodeen, also stars Tom Conway, Kent Smith, Jane Randolph, and Jack Holt. The sequel The Curse of the Cat People followed in 1944, as well as a remake by Paul Schrader in 1982.

The Eyes of My Mother (2016)

Release Date: September 1

You know that weird feeling you get when someone is looking at you? That feeling will linger throughout this whole movie. Written and directed by Nicolas Pesce, The Eyes of My Mother follows Francisca (Kika Magalhães) a woman who was raised on a remote farm (which usually never ends well) by her mother (Diana Agostini) an eye surgeon from Portugal who shared her undying love for the body and animal dissections with her daughter. This, coupled with a freak accident, puts Francisca down a path of disturbing self-discovery. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016.

Frankenstein 1970 (1958)

Release Date: September 1

Ah, 1970. A year that seemed so futuristic in 1958, the very year that the sci-fi horror film Frankenstein 1970 was released. Directed by Howard W. Koch using the game changing technology CinemaScope, this film follows a desperate and financially destitute Baron Victor von Frankenstein (Boris Karloff), the last remaining member of the Frankenstein family who, in an attempt to bring in some money for his own scientific endeavors, lets a horror film crew use his castle to make a movie. Well, what happens when he needs more body parts for his experiments? Let’s just say the crew becomes increasingly smaller.

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Release Date: September 1

Some people are struck by Cupid’s arrow, others by a random miner’s pickaxe. Both equally romantic. Once the Canadian mining town of Valentine Bluffs in My Bloody Valentine decides to throw caution to the wind and lift the ban on the Valentine’s Day dance, the teens get excited, but also wind up dead. It’s been twenty years since the mining accident involving two negligent dance chaperones who abandoned their responsibilities in the mine to help out at the dance. Several died in a gas explosion, but one survived…and now that the dance is back, so is he! The film, which was directed by George Milhalka and written by John Beaird, stars Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier, and Neil Affleck.

The Ring Two - Extended Version (2005)

Release Date: September 1

Don’t watch that tape! In The Ring Two, Rachel (Naomi Watts) and her son Aidan (David Dorfman) pack up their life and attempt to move on from the traumatic events of The Ring involving that fateful tape. Unfortunately, it’s only a matter of time before they get a visit from their old pal Samara, the long black haired well-dweller that tormented them not too long ago. She’s been looking for you! A third installment in the franchise, Rings, was released in 2017 and stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Johnny Galecki, and Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 - Extended Version (1986)

Release Date: September 1

Over ten years after we first met the human-hungry Texan comes the bloody sequel Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2. Leatherface and his chainsaw are ready to wreak havoc again. Former Texas Ranger Lieutenant “Lefty” Enright (Dennis Hopper) is determined to seek justice for his niece and nephew who were killed by Leatherface and his twisted family, who now focuses their efforts on radio hosts L.G. (Lou Perry) and Stretch (Caroline Williams). In 1990, Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III was released and created quite the controversial buzz for its especially gruesome nature.

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (2021)

Release Date: September 1

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair is a haunting and tragic depiction of the internet’s influence on the innocent. In her first feature film role, Anna Cobb stars as Casey, a young, shy girl who gets caught up in an online role-playing game while alone in her bedroom. She documents her progress online and quickly becomes consumed by the infamous World’s Fair. But, what is this online challenge? What sort of people take part in it? Is it all really happening? "It’s that malaise and uncertainty that makes We’re All Going to the World’s Fair an effective and unsettling modern horror tale, a creepypasta story come to life," Collider's Senior Film Editor Ross Bonaimesaid in his review. Jane Schoenbrun’s coming-of-age horror film was an Official Selection in the Sundance Film Festival.

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Release Date: September 1

Who can you trust? Written by Clark Gregg and directed by Robert Zemeckis, What Lies Beneath follows Norman (Harrison Ford) and Claire (Michelle Pfeiffer), new empty-nesters excited about their next chapter in their beautiful Vermont neighborhood. Their happy marriage begins to unravel once Claire starts to feel watched when Norman's at work and she's home alone. When she discovers that Norman cheated on her with a woman who has since died by suicide, she begins to think that woman is haunting her. And what's going on with their neighbors?