The streamer will offer a variety of subscription options as well as local originals in the film and television space.

WarnerMedia has announced that its streaming service HBO Max will launch in 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean in late June.

HBO Max offers movies and television shows from HBO, DC, Warner Bros. and New Line, and there will also be a ton of content for kids available on the platform, which will be available to download on a multitude of devices. Additionally, the streamer will offer a variety of subscription options as well as local original productions from homegrown talent.

“We are thrilled for the launch of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is the first step in bringing WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer service to consumers outside of the U.S., and around the world,” said Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International. “By combining HBO with the very best of WarnerMedia’s series and film catalog, as well as locally produced content from master-storytellers in Latin America, HBO Max will offer fans in the region an unforgettable and enriching entertainment experience.”

Image via Warner Bros.

At launch the existing HBO GO service in Latin America and the Caribbean will be phased out, so existing HBO GO direct-billed customers, as well as those who are billed through eligible partners, will get instant access to HBO Max. Subscribers will also have access to an entirely new HBO Max app that mirrors the product experience available in the U.S., including new features that will enhance the way fans connect with HBO Max content. The app will run on HBO Max’s global tech stack, which has met great consumer demand in the U.S. with stability during the most popular of programming events.

Designed for everyone in the household, HBO Max will provide access to quality content drawn from 100 years of iconic and beloved WarnerMedia programming for people of all ages. In addition to the Looney Tunes cartoons, there will be offerings from Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, as well as TNT, TBS, CNN and truTV. Additional details and promotional offers are forthcoming.

Elsewhere, HBO-branded streaming services in Europe (the Nordics, Spain, Central Europe, and Portugal) are scheduled to be upgraded to HBO Max later this year, so if you're one of our European readers, stay tuned for more information as it comes in. Until then, check out a promo below for HBO Max's launch in Latin America, and see if you were as relieved as I was to see older Warner Bros. classics included, such as Casablanca and A Clockwork Orange.

Watch Malcolm McDowell Discuss Shooting "Singin' in the Rain" Scene from A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Watch Malcolm McDowell Discuss Shooting "Singin' in the Rain" Scene from A CLOCKWORK ORANGE. A CLOCKWORK ORANGE was directed by Stanley Kubrick.

Share Share Tweet Email

A New ‘WandaVision’ Featurette Promises Even More MCU Shenanigans to Come “I think it’s gonna be really satisfying for people when they realize what is at the heart of this show.”