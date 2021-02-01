Plus, find out what select movies and TV shows you can watch for free.

HBO Max has announced a special Black History Month line-up of movies and TV shows you can start streaming right now. This curated library arrives just in time for the start of Black History Month, which begins on February 1 and runs through February 28. Accompanying this special Black History Month line-up is the premiere of Judas and the Black Messiah, also on HBO Max. Directed by Shaka King and also starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah is the next movie in Warner Bros.' 2021 slate to receive a day-and-date release in theaters and HBO Max.

All of the movies and TV shows listed below can be found on the "Black History Is Our History" page on HBO Max. It's a seriously impressive list of titles, too, running the gamut of genres, runtimes, and always making sure to focus on Black stories, Black history, and Black lives. Whether you're in the mood for a drama, comedy, documentary, animated movie or show, or are perhaps looking to pass the time with just a single episode of a favorite HBO series, HBO Max's Black History Month lineup is worth checking out.

Below, you can check out the expansive list of movies and television shows available under the "Black History Is Our History" landing page. Make sure you've got your HBO Max subscription updated because this is one line-up you don't want to miss.

OUR PAST (Documentaries, Biopics, and Original Films)

4 Little Girls, 1997 (HBO)

40 Years a Prisoner, 2020 (HBO)

1968, 2018

Amistad, 1997 (HBO)

Being Serena (HBO)

Bessie, 2015 (HBO)

Between the World and Me, 2020 (HBO)

Black Art: In The Absence of Light, 2021 (HBO) (Premieres 2/9)

Boycott, 2001 (HBO)

Confirmation, 2016 (HBO)

Ebony: The Last Years of the Atlantic Slave Trade, 2016

Equal, 2020

Fists of Freedom: The Story of the '68 Summer Games, 1999 (HBO)

Harriet, 2019 (HBO)

John Lewis: Good Trouble, 2020

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

Kareem: Minority of One, 2015 (HBO)

King: A Filmed Record...Montgomery to Memphis, 1970

King in the Wilderness, 2018 (HBO)

Malcolm X, 1992

Mavis!, 2015 (HBO)

Miss Evers’ Boys, 1997 (HBO)

Paul Robeson: Tribute to an Artist, 1979

Ray, 2004 (HBO)

Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)

Roots, 1997

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland, 2018 (HBO)

Sugar Ray Robinson: The Bright Lights & Dark Shadows of a Champion, 1998 (HBO)

The Apollo, 2019 (HBO)

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)

The Hurricane, 1999 (HBO)

The Loving Story, 2011 (HBO)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, 2017 (HBO)

The Shop: Uninterrupted S3, E2 (HBO)

The Soul of America, 2020 (HBO)

The Tuskegee Airmen, 1995 (HBO)

TIGER, Parts 1 & 2 2021 (HBO)

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality, 2019 (HBO)

Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story, 2020 (HBO)

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest, 2020 (HBO)

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World, 2016

What's My Name | Muhammad Ali Parts 1 & 2, 2019 (HBO)

Women of Troy, 2020 (HBO)

OUR JOY (Classic Comedy Series, Films, and Stand-Up Specials)

Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin', 2019 (HBO)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, 1996

Chris Rock: Bigger and Blacker, 1999 (HBO)

Dave Chappelle: Killing Them Softly, 2000 (HBO)

Eve

Fifty Shades of Black, 2016 (HBO)

How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

Key & Peele

Legendary

Life, 1999 (HBO)

Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw, 2019 (HBO)

Loiter Squad

Love and Basketball, 2000

Love Jones, 1997

Purple Rain, 1984

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion

The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency (HBO)

The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)

The Wayans Bros

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!, 2020 (HBO)

OUR FUTURE (Groundbreaking Series and Films)

2 Dope Queens (HBO)

Above the Rim, 1994 (HBO)

Beasts of the Southern Wild, 2012 (HBO)

Betty (HBO)

Charm City Kings, 2020

Chewing Gum

David Makes Man

Euphoria (HBO)

Flight, 2012 (HBO)

Go Tell It on the Mountain, 1985 (HBO)

He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)

Home Videos (HBO)

Industry (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Lean On Me, 1989

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Malcolm X, 1992

Native Son, 2019 (HBO)

New Jack City, 1991

Nightingale, 2014 (HBO)

O.G., 2018 (HBO)

Queen and Slim, 2019 (HBO)

Random Acts of Flyness (HBO)

Rosewood, 1997

Sermon on the Mount (HBO)

Something the Lord Made, 2004 (HBO)

The Color Purple, 1985

The Last King of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)

The Little Things, 2021 (Streaming for a limited time)

True Detective (HBO)

Us, 2019 (Expires 2/22) (HBO)

Watchmen (HBO)

We Are Who We Are (HBO)

Yuli, 2018 (HBO)

OUR IMAGINATION (Animation)

Black Dynamite

Codename: Kids Next Door

Craig of the Creek

gen:LOCK

Laser Wolf

Static Shock

Steven Universe

Steven Universe Future

Teen Titans

The Boondocks

The Jellies

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn (HBO)

Vixen

Young Justice

Select Titles Available for Free on HBO and HBO Max

Titles available on HBO

40 Years a Prisoner (HBO)

Being Serena (Season 1 Episode 1) (HBO)

Between the World and Me (HBO)

Bessie (HBO)

Black Art: In the Absence of Light (premieres 2/9) (HBO)

I May Destroy You (Season 1 Episode 1) (HBO)

Insecure (Season 1 Episode 1) (HBO)

King in the Wilderness (HBO)

Lovecraft Country (Episode 1) (HBO)

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland (HBO)

The Apollo (HBO)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

The Loving Story (HBO)

The Shop: Uninterrupted (Season 3 Episode 2) (HBO)

We Are the Dream (HBO)

What's My Name | Muhammad Ali (HBO)

Women of Troy (HBO)

Titles Available on HBOMax

A Black Lady Sketch Show (Season 1 Episode 1)

Being Serena (Season 1 Episode 1)

Between the World and Me

Black Boy Joy (Premieres 2/2)

Insecure (Season 1 Episode 1)

I May Destroy You (Season 1 Episode 1)

Lovecraft Country (Episode 1)

Watchmen (Episode 1)

You can find all of these Black History Month movies and TV shows on the "Black History Is Our History" page on HBO Max. For more, check out the gorgeous new teaser from Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad and get even more viewing inspiration with our list of favorite Black films that touch on racial justice and equality.

