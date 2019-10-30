HBO Max Will Feature New and Reimagined Kids & Family Classic Cartoons

0

As announced today at the HBO Max WarnerMedia Day presentation, HBO Max will feature a wide array of new and classic kids and family programming from Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.

Included in the announcement are brand new Looney Tunes Cartoons; Jellystone, a series featuring classic Hanna-Barbera characters; new series The Fungies! and Tig ‘N Seek from Cartoon Network; and Tooned Out, a hybrid live-action / animated comedy from Oscar-winner Robert Zemeckis, director of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? In addition to the new projects, HBO Max will also feature selections from the vast library of classic Looney Tunes, Merrie Melodies, and Hanna-Barbera cartoons.

The announcement was made onstage by Kevin Reilly, chief content officer for HBO and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV. “As we build and expand our kids and family programming slate, we’re re-introducing some of the most cherished and iconic characters and creating new animated friends to fall in love with,” said Reilly. “These new series from the talented teams at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios are sure to become instant classics.”

That’s quite an offering of kid-friendly content for WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform, set to debut in May 2020. Looney Tunes Cartoons will feature the classic Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in 80 brand-new 11-minute episodes. Jellystone, meanwhile, features iconic Hanna-Barbera characters like Yogi Bear, Jabberjaw, Snagglepuss, and Top Cat living together in the town of Jellystone. The Fungies!, created by Stephen Neary (Clarence), is described as a “prehistoric comedy” and will follow Seth, a young student at Fungietown Elementary. Tig ‘N Seek, from creator Myke Chilian (Uncle Grandpa), is about 8-year-old Tiggy and his gadget-building cat Gweeseek tracking down missing items in Wee Gee City for the Department of Lost and Found. And finally, Tooned Out, from director Zemeckis and writer/producer Jared Stern (The LEGO Batman Movie), follows Mac, who begins seeing iconic cartoons characters while going through a difficult period in his life.

In addition to all the new content, HBO Max will include access to over 250 episodes of classic Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies shorts when the platform launches. Popular Hanna-Barbera cartoons will be available as well, including every episode of The Flintstones and The Jetsons, as well as Josie and the Pussycats, Popeye, Scooby and Scrappy Doo and Yogi Bear.