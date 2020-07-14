Here’s Why HBO Max and Peacock Still Aren’t Available on Amazon and Roku Devices

With more and more streaming options available seemingly every month (happy Almost Peacock Day!), the question of which platforms you can actually access those streaming options on becomes increasingly thorny. (Why, for instance, is Apple TV+ still not available on PS4?) With the recent launch of HBO Max and the imminent launch of Peacock, the confusion over what you can watch and where you can watch it has intensified, as both direct-to-consumer services are currently not available if you use a Roku or Amazon device. Variety has done an admirable job trying to breakdown the details of the stalemate, even if they still don’t make much sense.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the sticking points for both devices seem to be money and access to information.

One media executive, interviewed by Variety, said that Roku and Amazon are insisting on “egregious” terms, but another said that HBO Max and Peacock are stuck in their ways, and have come to the negotiations with an “old TV mindset.”

Both Roku and Amazon have more than 40 million active accounts, and the report suggests that the lack of HBO Max has “likely stunted sign-ups” along with adding even more confusion around HBO and its various streaming platforms. In fact, the HBO Now app agreement with Amazon expires on July 31 and if a resolution cannot be reached, then HBO apps will both be completely gone from the service. Roku and HBO Max continue to discuss options.

But it seems like the biggest sticking point is whether or not Warner Media will allow HBO Max to appear in Amazon’s Prime Video Channels or Roku’s Roku Channel. Warner Media, of course, would rather keep everyone on the HBO Max app, “giving it the ability to gather data for recommendations and (down the road) ad targeting,” instead of having the programming housed in another app. (Apple agreed to stop selling HBO Max through its Apple TV Channels.)

The Variety report makes it very clear how important these channels are to Roku and Amazon, with almost 5 million HBO subscribers accessing their service through the Prime Video Channels. The report then shares the startling fact that “one-third of U.S. consumers who subscribed to a streaming service in the past 12 months used aggregation services on Amazon, Roku and Apple, according to a Parks Associates study conducted in Q1.” Yowza.

So as much as it’s being painted as the revenue sharing that is at issue, Variety states that it has much more to do with allowing the services to be used in the Roku and Amazon channels. There are other issues associated with having HBO Max and Peacock appear on the Roku and Amazon channels, including ad inventory, “rights to resell services in their channel stores and “free content” for the ad-supported Roku Channel and IMDb TV.” Apparently, Roku asks for a marketing-spend commitment, in exchange for preferred placement on the menu.

In other words: a lot of stuff has to be worked out before either side will agree to allow HBO Max or Peacock on these platforms. Hopefully that’ll happen sooner rather than later.