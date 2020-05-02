HBO Max Is Cheaper Than Netflix if You Take Advantage of This Pre-Order Discount

We’re still a few weeks away from the launch of HBO Max and the newbie streamer has just rolled out an appealing offer which makes it cheaper than Netflix for one year. WarnerMedia’s HBO Max is one of a handful of new streaming services — in addition to Quibi, which debuted on April 6, and Peacock, NBCUniversal’s service arriving July 15— coming to our TV just when we need it most.

HBO Max is seemingly focused on being as competitive an option as possible with Netflix, the current king of streaming services. Per Variety, HBO Max is serving up a major 20% pre-order discount to new customers and “returning eligible” HBO Now subscribers through May 27 at 2:59 a.m. ET. The pre-order discount includes 12 months of HBO Max for just $11.99 per month, making it cheaper than Netflix’s HD plan which goes for $12.99 per month. If you take advantage of the discount now, eligible subscribers will get immediate access to HBO Now and will then be upgraded to HBO Max when the streamer launches on the 27th. Additionally, Variety reports WarnerMedia has specified “a limited number of subscriptions to this HBO Now/HBO Max promotional offer.” Currently, this pre-order discount price is only available to those who order HBO Max through WarnerMedia. This means that, if you go through another distributor like AT&T, you’ll likely have to pay the full $14.99 per month price point.

HBO Max has been noticeably ramping up the hype in the last week or so as it prepares for launch. On April 21, the nascent streaming service unveiled the first round of trailers for original TV shows, including the series Love Life starring Anna Kendrick. Then, on May 1, WarnerMedia announced via press release they had reached a distribution agreement with Hulu which would make HBO Max available to all Hulu subscribers. In addition to Hulu, WarnerMedia has struck similar distribution agreements with Google and Apple. All things considered, WarnerMedia is making it known they are ready to go head-to-head with Netflix in a meaningful way as it aims to appeal to new and returning subscribers everywhere.

HBO Max launches on Wednesday, May 27.