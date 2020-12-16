The announcement everyone has been waiting for is here: HBO Max is coming to Roku! It was revealed today that starting December 17th, Roku users will be able to download the HBO Max app from the Roku channel store and subscribe directly on their Roku device. This is great news, as HBO Max is not only one of the best streaming services around (really!), but it comes just in time as the highly anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984 is slated to premiere on HBO Max and in theaters on Christmas Day.

The delay in HBO Max coming to Roku and nothing to do with technology and everything to do with money. Since Roku is how so many people watch television these days, they knew they had leverage, and were no doubt driving a hard bargain to allow HBO Max on their service. But all’s well that ends well, and starting tomorrow Roku users will be able to access a wealth of content on HBO Max.

And seriously, despite what Christopher Nolan says, the content on HBO Max is spectacular. It’s got a robust film library of relatively new releases like Emma. and The Invisible Man, superhero spectacles like Batman Returns and Wonder Woman, and genuine classics like Casablanca and North by Northwest. Even the TV library is pretty great with stuff like Friends, The West Wing, Game of Thrones, Watchmen and South Park not to mention buzzworthy originals like The Flight Attendant.

“We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America,” said Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Platform Business, Roku. “Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia.”

So yeah, this is good news and was a long time coming. Let the celebrations begin!

Image via Warner Bros.

Share Share Tweet Email

This New 'Empire Strikes Back' Behind-the-Scenes Video Is the Most Delightful Thing in the Galaxy Mark Hamill doing lightsaber training in jeans is an instantly iconic image.