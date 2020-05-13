Second Wave of HBO Max Originals Include ‘An American Pickle’ and ‘Expecting Amy’

The streaming wars were always going to heat up this year, but they’ve taken on a new angle as everyone is stuck inside and companies see a prime opportunity to lock down a captive audience. HBO Max is set to debut on May 27th, but they’re already planning to the end of the summer with a wave of original content that includes the Seth Rogen comedy An American Pickle, the three-part Amy Schumer documentary Expecting Amy, the adult animated comedy Close Enough, the scripted comedy Frayed, and more.

The question becomes will this be enough to get new subscribers to log on. The problem with HBO Max isn’t content as much as it’s about competition. HBO Max, by being part of the WarnerMedia label, has no issue with its catalog (Day One titles will include 2001: A Space Odyssey, An American in Paris, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Braveheart, Citizen Kane, Friday the 13th, Godzilla, Gone with the Wind, the Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night, the Lethal Weapon series, A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, North by Northwest, Rebel without a Cause, Singin’ in the Rain, and V for Vendetta just to name a few) and you also get all the good HBO stuff in there as well. But do viewers want to tack another $15/month onto their subscriptions? As someone who already subscribes to HBO Now (which will be converted into HBO Max automatically), I think it’s worth it, and I’m eager to see these originals, but I can understand if others are a bit more hesitant to pull the trigger.

For more on the second wave titles, check out the press release below: