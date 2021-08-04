Unsubscribed audiences will be able to stream the pilots of hit shows such as 'Lovecraft Country' and 'The Flight Attendant.'

Starting today, HBO Max is gifting non-subscribers access to some of their hit shows, which range from HBO mainstays to some of their latest original content.

The current list of series whose pilots/premieres are available to non-subscribers include Batwoman, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Harley Quinn, Lovecraft Country, Love Life, Perry Mason, Raised by Wolves, The Flight Attendant, Titans, Veneno, and Warrior. The premiere for the second season of Doom Patrol will also be available. HBO Max will rotate the slot of available shows, but at the moment, these are the ones that have been chosen. Viewers will also be able to navigate throughout HBO Max, offering a glimpse at additional programming that requires a subscription.

The slate offers a strong and diverse representation of the programming that HBO has been known for, and it's hard to deny that there isn't at least one show on the list for everyone to enjoy. Three of the shows were exclusively developed for the streamer (Love Life, Raised by Wolves, and The Flight Attendant), while others, such as Game of Thrones and Lovecraft Country, got their start by premiering on the HBO network. Some noticeable absences include the animated Close Enough and the Cristin Milioti-led Made for Love, though those two shows (among others) could easily rotate if HBO Max maintains this plan going forward.

HBO Max launched on May 27, 2020 in the United States and currently has a total of 67.5 million subscribers globally. The streamer was recently nominated for 138 Emmy Awards for the coming 73rd ceremony. Some of the upcoming original programming for HBO Max includes the miniseries Station Eleven, the crime drama Tokyo Vice, and an upcoming sitcom series The Garcias, which is a sequel to The Brothers Garcia.

