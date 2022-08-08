After a wave of news following the merge of Warner Bros. and Discovery, HBO Max has rolled out a new update for the streaming service on mobile and desktop devices. The improved updates, which will enhance user experience on the app, are available on apps through Android, IOS, Amazon fire tablets, and desktops.

In the new update, users will be able to access a plethora of new features such as a shuffle button functionality for mobile devices, which offers the opportunity to randomize episodes for select series. SharePlay will also now be available in ad-free plans for subscribers to watch their favorite content in sync with their families and friends.

HBO Max will also have a dedicated home for its downloaded content alongside improvements in the app's stability and performance. Other updated features for the streaming app include tablet support for both landscape and portrait mode, an enhanced screen reader experience, updated navigation features, improvements in chromecast stability, and an improved layout design. After previous requests from many users, the various new features added to the streaming service can help subscribers access HBO Max in a new and improved way that will lead to an easier and more exciting experience to the streaming service's large library of content.

Image via HBO Max

“We are delighted to introduce the revamped HBO Max mobile and desktop apps,” said Kamyar Keshmiri, SVP, Product Design, Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming. “The changes give our users more of the features they care most about, along with improved navigation and a more immersive canvas for storytelling, helping them click play on their favorite content faster and with less friction.”

As users get to experience the newest updates for HBO Max, other upcoming projects on the streaming service to look out for includes the Season 4 finale of Westworld on August 14 and the premiere of The House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel that debuts on August 21. Other newly added content for subscribers to currently access exclusively on HBO Max includes Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a spinoff of the popular Pretty Little Liars series, the comedy series Rap Sh!t starring Aida Osman, Nathan Fielder's docu-comedy series The Rehearsal, and the first season of Industry.

Check out the official trailer for HBO Max's hotly anticipated show The House of the Dragon below: