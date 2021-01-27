It will be interesting to see how this plan changes the distribution landscape.

HBO Max has released another trailer touting Warner Bros’ ambitious plan to release all of their movies simultaneously in theaters and on their new streaming service. While the original news of this hybrid strategy was met with consternation on the part of other studios, directors, and theater chains, the fact of the matter is that Warner Bros. is a business, movies are their product, and they can’t keep their products on the shelf for the entirety of 2021. They have a fancy new streaming service where they’re looking to build subscriptions, so they may as well try to make lemonade out of lemons and use their 2021 catalog to garner more viewers.

What sets Warner Bros. apart is they have an enticing slate, and right now their competitors aren’t following suit. Disney is taking their 2021 plans one movie at a time so that something like Raya and the Last Dragon will be a “Premier Access” event (Disney+ subscribers can pay extra money to see the movie) and Paramount+, which launches in March, is so far not playing home to movies like Top Gun: Maverick and A Quiet Place Part II. That makes HBO Max the place where people can see big movies at home, and when you look at a trailer like this, it’s easy to see the appeal of knowing you’ll be able to see movies like The Suicide Squad and Space Jam: A New Legacy rather than watching them get pushed down the calendar as studios try to figure when audiences will be ready to return to theaters.

Check out the new HBO Max trailer below. Movies that hit HBO Max will be available at no added cost to subscribers for 31 days before temporarily leaving the service.

