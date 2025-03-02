HBO is still one of the most innovative networks out there, but it really revolutionized television during the 1990s and 2000s. In a sea of PG-rated shows and content, HBO was never fearful of dipping its toes into something a little more, well, R-rated. From the opening credits down to the final moments of the ending, this network's shows were planned out to minute details to reflect a certain era, feeling, or place.

One of the most important parts of a TV show is its opening sequence. Though many might skip it, for HBO shows especially, the intro is essential to understanding the show's events. With a carefully selected musical score and visuals that are as beautiful as they are symbolic, it's obvious that HBO's opening sequences are important parts of the series lore. We bet fans never skipped any of the network's best opening sequences, and if you start watching these shows, you won't either. This list will rank the best intros in HBO shows based on their music, visuals, and how much they reveal about their story.

10 'Rome' (2005–2007)

Main Title Theme Composed by Jeff Beal

Image via HBO

Rome is one of the biggest HBO shows of its time. The 2000s were marked by the various gritty and realistic series that would air on HBO, with Rome being one of the most loved and watched series that was also historically accurate. Fans who dedicatedly watched the show remember Kevin McKidd as Lucius, the late Ray Stevenson as Titus, and even Ciarán Hinds as Ceasar. The show was one of the best depictions of Rome and its times.

Fans of Rome must also remember the iconic main title song, too. The showrunners and producers wanted a sound that felt authentic to Roman music to keep up with the show's theme. Composer Jeff Beal opted to use instruments that originated in Roman times, which is why the theme song is so powerful. It has haunting strings, tribal-like drums, and eerie vocals that evoke the rawness, energy, power, and violence of the show, as well as ancient Rome. The music is paired with a visual representation of cave drawings coming to life and ancient mosaics; it's one of the most memorable and ingenious opening sequences on TV.