HBO has been the gold standard for original programming since the 1990s. You can point to a couple of shows that were so well-written, acted, and directed, that they were far and away more enjoyable to watch than network shows. It all started with the prison drama Oz, which aired its first episode on July 12, 1997. Two years later, the hugely successful The Sopranos came on board on January 10, 1999, and the cable service was well on its way to becoming the benchmark for what felt like one-hour episodes that were just as good as most of the movies we would see in theaters.

By the time The Wire aired its premiere on June 2, 2002, the line between what we saw coming from HBO and the product in theaters was completely blurred. You could watch HBO on a Sunday evening and get new episodes of Oz and The Sopranos back-to-back. There was a period of close to a year in 2002 when The Wire, The Sopranos, and Oz were all original shows on HBO. As we hit the 21st century on the shoulders of these three seminal original shows, the ball continued rolling with some of the finest television programming in history over the last twenty years. Here are HBO's 10 best original drama shows that aired for at least three seasons.

12 'Boardwalk Empire' (2010-2014)

Created by Terence Winter

Image via HBO

It was difficult to rate the Martin Scorsese/ Terrence Winter production this low on the list, but there are so many great shows that have been produced by HBO that making it into the top ten is an achievement in itself. Winter brought Scorsese on to direct the pilot episode to set the tone. What audiences got is what has made him one of the greatest directors of all time for the small screen in Boardwalk Empire. Watching an episode of the 20s and 30s period piece felt like you were getting to see more of the director's great work almost for free. In all, Boardwalk Empire received an astounding 57 Primetime Emmy Awards in just five seasons and won Outstanding TV Show.

So many outstanding film actors collaborated to make the mobster film set in and around the Atlantic City, New Jersey Boardwalk a top-notch TV-watching experience. Steve Buscemi's turn as Enoch "Nucky" Thompson is some of the best work of the decorated actor's career, but other impressive performances from Michael Shannon, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Bobby Cannavale stand out as well. Combined with the state-of-the-art visuals and smooth cinematography made Boardwalk Empire the best mobster drama ever on television.

Watch on Max

11 'The Leftovers' (2014-2017)

Created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta

Image via Max

There is no better writer/producer in Hollywood right now than Damon Lindelof. His resume reads like a top ten list in and of itself, with entries including television shows The Watchmen, Lost, and Mrs Davis. His film work brags entries like Prometheus and World War Z. So when he became attached to the HBO original The Leftovers, audiences knew that it could be something special, and he did not disappoint. The bizarre premise is right up Lindelof's alley and the cast is superb in all three seasons of the show.

Justin Theroux and Carrie Coon dazzle as star-crossed lovers who are two of the people left behind after a cataclysmic Rapture-like event mysteriously makes almost a quarter of the world's population vanish. Coon plays Nora, a woman who is hit particularly hard by losing her husband and two kids. Theroux is the police chief of Mapleton, a small town that is the setting for the first season. Together, they try to find a way to continue while both grieving the loss and also trying to understand why they were left behind. Christopher Eccleston also turns in a noteworthy performance as Matt Jamison, a priest who must reconcile his religious beliefs with what has taken place.

Watch on Max

10 'Oz' (1997-2002)

Created by Tom Fontana

Image via HBO

While Oz may not be the best original show that HBO has ever produced, it gets extra credit for being the pioneer in taking television viewing to a whole new level. The prison drama first aired in 1997 and was more visceral and raw than anything we had seen on network TV. The characters also felt much more genuine and the type of felons that you would see in a maximum security facility. With less censorship and restrictions on both dialogue and visual material, Oz was free to explore the cutthroat nature of what life is like behind bars.

There are a handful of great performances from both the inmates in Oz and the correctional staff charged with maintaining a semblance of order in the chaotic facility. Most remember the show for its poetic vignettes that were inserted and delivered by Augustus Hill (Harold Perrineau). Others will point to the breakout performance of J.K. Simmons as the brutal Aryan gang leader Vernon Schillinger. But what makes the show memorable is the way HBO and creator Tom Fontana were able to portray the real brutality and politics of prison. You were always on the edge of your seat waiting to see who would not make it out of the episode alive.

Watch on Max

9 'Westworld' (2016-2022)

Created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan

Image via HBO

The first season of Westworld is arguably the best single group of episodes that have ever aired on HBO or even TV for that matter. Borrowing from the prescient 1973 film starring Yul Brynner and James Brolin, the story of an amusement park populated by non-sentient androids who eventually become self-aware is a brilliant concept and was ripe for a spiffing up for a new audience. HBO jumped on the artificial intelligence opportunity craze and produced some marvelous entertainment. It would rank higher on the list had it not outstayed its welcome and gotten away from what made it great in the latter couple of seasons.

Westworld combined everything that we love about escapism and entertainment with its Western theme and our fear of the ever-evolving world of AI. Many were familiar with the film work of Evan Rachel-Wood, but seeing her hold her own with the great Sir Anthony Hopkins and Ed Harris made her character, Delores pop off the screen. Thandiwe Newton has never been better than she is as Maeve, the brawn and brain of the robot rebellion. Westworld had an ensemble that you would expect to see on the big screen, but HBO was delivering it to our living rooms every Sunday night.

Watch on HBO

8 'Deadwood' (2004-2006)

Created by David Milch

Image via HBO

While Westworld was a Western with a science fiction twist, Deadwood is as gritty of a portrayal of the post-Civil War, Wild West as we have ever seen on TV. This standout HBO show delivered some good old six shooter, crazy ass saloon, and cowboy hat-wearing motifs and themes that are essential to one of the oldest genres on the boob tube. And it didn't lack for a colorful cast of characters who were all trying to make their way in the lawless territory of South Dakota. It was a true game of King of the Hill, and the one who had the most money had the most influence in Deadwood.

There are a bevy of incredible players that made Deadwood one of TV's finest Westerns ever made. At the top is the undeniably winsome yet deadly Al Swearengen (Ian McShane) who wielded a disproportionate amount of influence over the gold-hungry people that were passing through Deadwood. Timothy Olyphant plays Seth Bullock, and shows what would be a precursor to Raylen Givens in Justified as the lone lawman in the dusty town willing to keep Swearengen from ruling the territory with an iron fist. Robin Weigert also gives a noteworthy performance ads the infamous Calamity Jane.

Watch on Max

7 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Created by David Simon

Image via HBO

HBO and David Simon were a match made in Baltimore...er, heaven. Former Baltimore Sun reporter Simon may be the singular creator/producer who ensured that the cable mogul would become the King Kong of 21st-century television. From 2002 to 2008, Simon and HBO made, some the best and most compelling original programming of the decade. The Wire is special because it is as raw as television gets. Many consider it the best show in the history of TV, but we are nestling it here inside the top 5 on this list. It was a gateway for talented young black actors to get a foothold in Hollywood including Michael B. Jordan.

Omar Little (Michael K. Williams), Avon Barksdale (Wood Harris), Stringer Bell (Idris Elba), Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West), and the list goes on and on. Gritty as hell characters who make no pretenses about what they do to put bread on the table. The hardscrabble streets of Baltimore were the backdrop for 5 seasons of pure TV goodness. Chase wrote these characters so well, that we had a tough time determining who to root for. That is the litmus test for excellent character development and a phenomenal show.

Watch on Max

6

5 'True Detective' (2014-current)

Created by Nic Pizzolatto and Issa López

Image via HBO

Nic Pizzalatto's anthology series is currently experiencing a return to its macabre and spooky ways as Season 4 of True Detective starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis is currently airing on HBO. After setting the bar extremely high with an incredibly twisted and thrill filled first season with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, Seasons 2 and 3 had a lot to live up to and despite both being solid stories, they were not on the level of the initial installment. However, Season 4 is a gripping and mysterious return to form.

Current showrunner Issa Lopez is even linking the new season to the successful aspects of the first season with a possible link between Travis Kohle being the father of Rust Cohle. The thing that has made True Detective so much fun to watch is the thorough development of the its leads combined with ultra compelling storylines that take us to places we've never been before on TV. The current season is turning out to be a splendid blend of mysticism and the snowy remoteness and isolation of John Carpenter's The Thing.

Watch on Max

4 'Succession' (2018-2023)

Created by Jesse Armstrong

Image via HBO.

What in the world made the utter dysfunction of the Roy family so mesmerizing on Succession? Brilliant writing by Jesse Armstrong anchors the high finance family drama for the ages and the performances of the leads make it a show that will appear on any "best of" list for perpetuity. But while the scripts and acting were top-notch, there was something about the otherworldly aspect of the "1%" and how they functioned day to day that we couldn't get enough of. The final season of the show was done with such incredible aplomb and deftness that had any of the characters been at all likable, Succession would have been bumped up higher on this list...or maybe it would have knocked it down a few notches? There inlies the genius of the show.

Part of you hates all the Roy kids. Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are pretentious arses with silver spoons in their mouths, but at the same time, having Logan (Brian Cox) as a father almost makes it understandable. They never really had a chance growing up in the echo chamber that was the multimedia conglomerate corporation Waystar Royco. And with one of the most satisfying and final seasons that took us full circle with their journeys, Succession is easily within the top 5 on this list.

3

Watch on Max

2 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Image via HBO

George R.R. Martin's brilliant novels got Game of Thrones through 5 spectacular seasons. Unfortunately, the author's inability to deliver material beyond A Song of Ice and Fire for the show's final 3 seasons keeps it out of the top spot on the list. It's not entirely Martin's fault. The whole world was devoted to a magical fantasy, which gave us a beautiful landscape filled with dragons and ultra-compelling characters. House Stark, House Lannister, House Baratheon, House Targaryen, and House Tyrell all vied for the Iron Throne. We loved the White Walkers and the Wildlings, too! Every Sunday night was a ritual for audiences that were just as invested in the spokes that made up the wheel as each of the characters.

Unfortunately, you can't write about Game of Thrones without mentioning the disappointing way in which showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff ended the epic show. After starting from Martin's source material, the show went downhill. The final season was rushed and felt like there was still so much to cover. We wanted more fulfilling conclusions to character arcs for show favorites like Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), Daeneryus Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), but instead got a harried final bunch of episodes that failed to deliver any real satisfaction. But the first several seasons are so strong, that it is still near the top of the list.

1 The Sopranos (1999-2007)

Created by David Chase

Image via HBO

There he is!! David Chase strikes again! The Sopranos is still the best television show ever made and HBO's finest production. It will take something otherworldly to displace it. Game of Thrones gave Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) its best shot but came up short with an underwhelming final season. The Sopranos is David Chase's pièce de résistance. Six full seasons that maintained an elite level of some of the best writing, acting, and directing. We've always been fascinated by the life of crime, but have never seen it mixed with a suburban mob boss trying his best to maintain a regular household.

The balancing act that Tony Soprano is dealing with between running a crime family and his wife and children is the masterstroke that lands the show at the top of the list. If it is a story about either one without the other, then it would never have made the lasting impression that it has. His wife, Carmela, (Edie Falco) tries like hell to keep Tony in line, but his unyielding loyalty to a life of crime and his boys, Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli), Paulie Walnuts (Tony Sirico), Silvio Dante (Stevie Van Zandt), Uncle June (Dominic Chianese), and Big Pussy (Vincent Pastore) always wins out. Pure, unadulterated viewing bliss that is firmly lodged in the top spot on our list.

Watch on Max

NEXT:10 'Game of Thrones' Characters More Deserving of the Iron Throne Than Bran