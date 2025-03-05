Founded in 1972, HBO—now known as Max—has long redefined television with its lavish budget and cinematic storytelling, rivaling films in production quality and scale while also pioneering a new era of boundary-pushing, premium content that reshaped the landscape of modern television.

From fantasy shows like Game of Thrones to crime dramas like The Sopranos, HBO's priciest productions reflect its commitment to prestige. Below, we rank the 10 most expensive HBO shows, highlighting their budgets and cultural impact. It's worth noting that, considering that some of the budgets for the most beloved streaming platform's shows—such as Succession and True Detective—are not fully available, we do not feature them in this ranking.

10 'Rome' (2005–2007)

Budget: $100 Million

Image via HBO

The perfect pick for sword and sandal media enthusiasts, Rome immerses audiences in its historically accurate storytelling, recounting the lives of both illustrious and ordinary Romans. Set in the last days of the Roman Republic, this detailed and entertaining period drama is a must-see, especially for fans of ancient Rome.

While the series was sadly canceled due to its unsustainable costs and declining viewership, Rome is nonetheless a show worth checking out—particularly for fans of historical epics looking to watch an excellent depiction of the time, including key historical figures such as Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. Although there is no exact budget for season two, season one's production alone had an estimated budget of $100,000,000.