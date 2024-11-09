"What's it about?" Every television recommendation has been met with those three words. With so much great TV, audiences want to make sure they are investing their time (and money) in a show that's worth it. Is the premise similar enough to something they already like, or is it just out-there enough to intrigue them? Understandably, a familiar or easily understood premise can comfort the audience and pre-assure them of what they are getting into. However, an original and unexpected premise can be bold enough to arrest the audience's attention and deliver surprising twists and turns.

HBO, which has made a reputation for delivering some of the best television shows in recent years, has often embraced bold and daring premises. From comedic spins or reimaginations of boilerplate premises, the network has an enviable collection of excellent television with completely out-there descriptions. However, not all premises are successfully executed and even from those that are, not all are created equal. Here, we rank the HBO shows with the most original premises based on how attention-grabbing they are and how effectively the show paid off on its hook.

10 'The Comeback' (2005–2014)

Created by Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King

Image via HBO

In Lisa Kudrow's live-action return to television after Friends, she joined forces with Sex and the City executive producer Michael Patrick King to create The Comeback. Initially intended as a satirical depiction of the television industry, the show became, either intentionally or not, a prophetic and satirical look at the rise and prevalence of Reality Television. In an incredibly underrated performance, Lisa Kudrow stars as Valerie Cherish, a washed-up sitcom actress approaching a potential career comeback on a new network sitcom.

The first season (which debuted before the explosion of reality TV) was presented in a found footage format, with the idea being that it was footage for the in-show reality television show Valerie agreed to star in. The second season, which premiered nine years after the first and after the dominance of reality TV, is also presented as found footage, but this time commissioned by Valerie as part of a potential reality television pilot for Andy Cohen. Over the season, the footage morphs into behind-the-scenes web content and, eventually, a documentary on her resurgence. While skewering and satirizing the scripted and reality television industries, The Comeback also delicately engages with the ideas of aging in the industry, the relationship between the professional and the personal, and much more.

WATCH ON MAX

9 'In Treatment' (2008–2021)

Created by Rodrigo Garcia

Image via HBO

Based on an Israeli series, BeTipul, In Treatment is the rare show that successfully rebooted itself in less than a decade and a half. The premise of both versions of both versions revolves around a psychotherapist's weekly sessions. The first three seasons are led by Paul Weston (Gabriel Byrne). Every season follows Paul's weekly scheduled sessions, including an end-of-the-week session with his therapist — Dianne Wiest for the first two seasons (in an Emmy-winning performance) and Amy Ryan for the third season. Uzo Aduba's Brooke Taylor leads the fourth season, which covers her scheduled sessions and a weekly check-in with her friend and AA sponsor, Rita (Liza Colón-Zayas).

The show's format provides a more intimate look at the mental health journeys of the patient characters while also carrying the audience along on their successes and failures. This approach helped to provide a deeper understanding of the highs and lows of talk therapy, as opposed to the sanitized, easy-solution portrayals that had populated film and television. The added investigations of Paul and Brooke's mental health and addiction recovery helped to highlight the relatable infallibility of even professional therapists.

WATCH ON MAX

8 'Westworld' (2016–2022)

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy

Image via HBO

Based on Michael Crichton's feature film of the same name, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's Westworld is set in a futuristic Wild-West-themed amusement park. In the park, humans have free rein over the almost indistinguishable android population, with the androids unable to harm any living organism. However, thanks to a recent update, several of the androids begin to gain sentience and, with that, the ability to harm human guests. While initially based on Crichton's film, Westworld impressively expands on the 1973 film's premise.

Apart from the obvious themes of artificial intelligence and human autonomy, Westworld also interrogates themes along the lines of humans' propensity for violence, consciousness and the idea of the split mind, memory, and, as is common for Nolan, the co-writer of Interstellar, the power of familial love. Due to its multiple storylines and large ambitions, Westworld featured an impressive ensemble cast, including two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, Oscar nominees Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright, Evan Rachel Wood, Emmy winner Thandiwe Newton, and many more.

7 'Barry' (2018–2023)

Created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg