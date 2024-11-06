With more than 1,500 Primetime Emmy nominations and over 220 awards, HBO continues to be one of the reigning kings of television. The programming giant houses a lineup of shows that are neither flat nor predictable, constantly pushing the screenwriting envelope and dipping into dark or controversial themes. Yet, no matter how unconventional their story arcs may be, HBO shows continue to hold a strong cultural relevance while staying original, all thanks to the creative freedom granted to actors, writers, and directors.

The cable network rose to prominence in the '90s, but it wasn't until the end of the decade that it cemented itself as a true competitor, spearheading the modern Golden Age of Television and breaking new ground on TV. Its library of content is considerable, producing some bonafide masterpieces. Addictively binge-worthy and never skimping on quality, these HBO shows are pretty much perfect from start to finish, and critics and audiences can agree on that.

10 ‘The Wire’ (2002-2008)

Creator: David Simon

Image via HBO

The war on drugs never ends in The Wire. The police drama takes audiences through the gritty streets of Baltimore, where criminals roam freely, and law enforcement is constantly hot on their tail. Throughout the five seasons, what begins as a drug-dealing problem that only affects its everyday citizens eventually snowballs into an alarming emergency involving the corruption and dirty work done by politicians right under the city’s noses.

Raw and real, The Wire isn’t necessarily about crime. Instead, it’s a testament to the people living in Baltimore. The show's life and soul stem from characters of different demographics and how they interact with each other in this chaos. The Wire is about the many, putting people under circumstances beyond their control and explores how they navigate the consequences of their decisions — for better or worse.

9 ‘Veep’ (2012-2019)

Creator: Armando Iannucci

Image via HBO Entertainment

There’s a new Vice President in the country. Veep first made a splash in the White House when former Senator Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) was suddenly appointed Vice President of the United States. Unfortunately, being second best in the office isn’t all cut out to be, especially when her fellow chiefs constantly undermine her potential. Despite the many public humiliations thrown in her direction, Selina and her team attempt to leave a lasting legacy in politics.

Witty, vicious, and cutthroat, Veep is a deliciously superficial take on the pretentiousness that makes politicians so infamous. With rich dialogues that don’t rely on cheap one-liners, it's amusing to watch just how hollow and shallow one of the world’s most powerful institutions can be. Selina may be “for the people,” but this political satire shows that there's nothing human about politics.

8 ‘Sex and the City’ (1998-2004)

Creator: Darren Star