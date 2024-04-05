HBO changed the landscape of television with its compelling series. From thrilling, high-stakes dramas to unique, subversive comedies, the premium network built its stellar reputation on them. Now, decades after it first launched, HBO is still associated with high-quality programming and continues to offer up some of the best, most critically acclaimed, and buzzed-about shows on TV.

The best shows—on HBO or otherwise—are ones that can be enjoyed again and again, whether they offer viewers something new each time or simply never lose their appeal. With so many years and titles behind it, HBO has plenty to offer, and its best shows have not only stood the test of time but still entertain and even surprise upon rewatch. These are HBO's most enjoyable and rewatchable shows, setting the standard of gold on the network and television as a whole.

10 'Flight of the Conchords' (2007-2009)

Creators: James Bobin, Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie

Flight of the Conchords sees the comedy duo of Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement playing fictionalized versions of themselves and relocating from New Zealand to New York City to find professional success. As they navigate life in the city, they often burst into song, with some formatted as music videos. The series was partly improvised and also starred Rhys Darby as the duo’s manager and Kristen Schaal as their lone obsessive fan.

Although largely known for its dramas, HBO has plenty of fantastic comedies. Flight of the Conchords is among the most memorable, thanks to the duo's fantastic combination of music and comedy. That pairing is the main reason the series is such a joy to rewatch, although the hectic, quirky musical numbers are also a standout. Every fan will probably have their favorite sequence, as these surreal numbers are among the series' most memorable aspects.

9 'Barry' (2018-2023)

Creators: Bill Hader, Alec Berg

In the dark comedy, Barry, a former Marine turned low-level hitman becomes disillusioned with his career choice and decides to give it up when he travels from the Midwest to Los Angeles. After following a mark into an acting class, he is inspired to pursue a career in the arts instead, but he can’t leave his criminal life behind so easily—or keep it a secret from his new friends.

Barry is a great series with a hilarious premise centered around following your dreams and wonderfully toeing the line between comedy and drama. Star Bill Hader is the series’ highlight, playing Barry with the perfect mix of seriousness and humor, while Henry Winkler is also extremely entertaining in one of his darkest and most subversive roles. The series was great the first time around, but it’s even more fun to revisit and explore every detail in the titular character's fascinating journey.

8 'Sex and the City' (1998-2004)

Creator: Darren Star

Sex and the City follows sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her three best friends as they navigate dating and life as a woman in New York City, which provides material for Bradshaw’s column. Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall also starred. The show premiered in 1998 and lasted six seasons, coming to an end in 2004 and spawning two movies and a revival.

Sex and the City left a lasting mark on pop culture with its fitting blend of drama and comedy. While some of the show's elements and topics have become dated in the decades since it first aired, others are still relevant, and its depiction of female sexuality remains refreshing. It’s always fun to revisit the lives of Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte, whether as preparation for their continuing stories or to simply enjoy them all over again.

7 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (2000-2024)

Creator: Larry David

Larry David, one of the creators of Seinfeld, stars as an exaggerated version of himself, a TV writer and producer, in the comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. Most of the episodes’ plots often criticize certain social customs and examine the way seemingly small events can spiral into much larger ones. Numerous celebrities have guest starred on Curb Your Enthusiasm over the years, some also playing exaggerated versions of themselves. After 12 seasons on the air, the series will officially end in April 2024.

Curb Your Enthusiasm has been acclaimed since it began, thanks to its biting humor, which makes it a great rewatch. On top of that, with the show as a vehicle for criticism and opinions, there’s plenty to either agree or disagree with, and that stance might change when revisiting older episodes. The many celebrity appearances are also hilarious, and with such a long-running show, it can be great to look back at who showed up to butt heads with Larry David.

6 'Veep' (2012-2019)

Creator: Armando Iannucci

The political satire Veep follows Vice President and former senator Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), whose political party was never specified, as she navigates life in politics. Her challenges include the incompetent people around her and the various disasters, small and large, created by her own incompetence. Veep lasted seven seasons, with Selina becoming president later in the series, proving just how dangerous it is to have a monster in a position of power.

Veep's hilarious take on politics remains relevant and feels like it probably always will be, meaning it makes for a great rewatch. The cast is phenomenal and wonderfully funny, from Louis-Dreyfus to every member of her staff with their numerous hilarious missteps. But perhaps best of all, Veep's quality remained consistent across seven seasons, a considerable feat that even the best shows in TV history had difficulty achieving.

5 'Succession' (2018-2023)

Creator: Jesse Armstrong

For four seasons, Succession told the story of family patriarch Logan Roy and the media company he runs as his children aim to take his place amid his declining health. The series combines comedy and drama as the four Roy children fight for a place in the company and prove they are willing to do anything to get what they want.

In addition to being beloved by audiences, the series was also critically acclaimed. Succession is a great series about family, business and the ways the two mix—or shouldn’t. Above all, it's about power, politics and betrayal. It's a fantastic show all around, with great performances from its cast which make it worth the rewatch alone. On top of that, it had a great plot with tight writing infused with the perfect amount of bleak and biting humor, which made it that much more entertaining without distracting from the family drama.

4 'Deadwood' (2004-2006)

Creator: David Milch

Set just after the Civil War in a mining town that's not part of any U.S. start or territory, Deadwood follows the town’s citizens and the crime and corruption that occur as a result of the town’s location. Deadwood is a twist on the typical Western and is based on an actual town and historical events. The series lasted three seasons, and its story concluded with a movie.

Although relatively short-lived, Deadwood is a brilliant period piece that left a strong impression and a rich legacy, thanks to a stellar cast and great storytelling. One of its most entertaining elements is the numerous guest stars as noteworthy historical figures, as well as the stunning production values. But what makes it such a compelling show is how it addresses the theme of bringing order out of chaos, making the town of Deadwood worth revisiting.

3 'Westworld' (2016-2022)

Creators: Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy

The sci-fi series Westworld centers on a futuristic theme park for the wealthy. Visitors can use artificial consciousness to live out their fantasies on the park's "hosts," no matter how dark and without any consequences. Things begin to go awry when the hosts stray from their creators’ scripts. The show is based on the eponymous film, written and directed by Michael Crichton.

Science fiction often tells some of the most compelling stories, and Westworld is no exception. It's a noteworthy addition not just to the genre but to television as a whole, thanks to its themes of humanity and what happens when a person’s darkest desires can be fulfilled, as well as the dangers of certain technologies. Although the series was canceled unexpectedly and ended on a cliffhanger, the depth of the world means there’s still plenty to discover on a rewatch.

2 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Creator: David Chase

The Sopranos revolves around Tony Soprano, a New Jersey man balancing life with his two families—his crime family and the one he keeps at home. After experiencing panic attacks, which cause him to black out, he begins seeing a therapist and address the stress and trauma inflicted on him by both families. The series premiered in 1999 and lasted six seasons, spawning a prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, in 2021.

Arguably the show that kickstarted the modern Golden Age of TV and launched HBO as the go-to network for quality entertainment, The Sopranos is an iconic piece of television that’s still hailed as one of the best shows ever. It still holds up today, and its family drama, paired with Tony’s mob work, makes for compelling yet entertaining stories that are brutal, enthralling, and darkly humorous. With solid writing and great characters brought to life by a brilliant cast, there’s always something to enjoy in The Sopranos, even after the first viewing.

1 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Creator: David Simon

The Wire first aired in 2002 and shocked audiences with its authentic story of the narcotics scene in Baltimore from all angles, from the ones dealing with addiction on the streets to the dealers supplying them to the cops trying to catch them. The series lasted five seasons, each following a different storyline. As it went on, The Wire explored other issues, such as bureaucracy, education, the media, and more.

One of the few shows that can truly be called "groundbreaking," The Wire is one of the best police procedurals of the 2000s, even though it has often been described as an “anti-cop” show. It was a gripping drama that only got better with each season, taking a harrowing, sobering look at crime and policing in America and examining their intrinsic connection. The Wire is a tough, eye-opening watch, but it's also a fascinating portrayal of crime and the punishment that doesn't always come.

