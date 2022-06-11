HBO has been setting the highest standard for television for decades now. The most groundbreaking shows have come from HBO, and there is no doubt that the current state of the quality of television shows would be nowhere near as good without the groundwork laid by the network. HBO, however, is not just about the past, as they continue to produce the greatest collection of television shows that are offered on TV today.

The production values and peerless direction from HBO's programming make it easy to binge any show that catches your interest. On top of that, their content is incredibly diverse, so there is no doubt there are plenty of options for you while you relax this summer.

'Eastbound and Down'

The sport of the summer is baseball, and Eastbound and Down follow washed-up baseball player Kenny Powers (Danny McBride) trying to teach physical education at his old middle school. Eastbound and Down is a crowning achievement in the career of Danny McBride, and one of the funniest shows HBO has ever released.

This show will provide constant entertainment making it one of the most binge-worthy shows out there. Given that The show is more than ten years old, now would be the best time for the next generation to go back and appreciate McBride's masterpiece.

'The Sopranos'

There is never a wrong time to binge-watch The Sopranos. Its reputation speaks for itself as one of the most groundbreaking television shows ever, with Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) being one of TV's most iconic and revolutionary characters. For anyone who still has not seen The Sopranos, there will never be a good reason to wait. What makes the Sopranos even more binge-worthy is its rewatch value because of how it deals with some of the most daring subject matter on any show.

In a show that deals with the subtleties of human nature and mental health on a deep level, there will always be more insights learned on every rewatch. Understanding the multi-faceted evil that is Tony Soprano with so much depth offers fans one of the most relevant, enthralling, and disturbing experiences in television.

'The Wire'

The Wire should never be left out of the conversation for the greatest shows ever made, and given that there are only five seasons, it is one of the easier shows to binge through. The Wire is one of the most complete shows ever made, covering all aspects of "the game" from the street-level drug dealers, to the wholesalers, to journalists and all levels of politicians.

The Wire captures a world more perfectly than any other show and offers new or old fans an immersive experience that will be enjoyed on every viewing.

'The White Lotus'

The White Lotus is a perfect show for the summer because it takes place at a resort. Initially, it may appear as though there is a lot of silliness and lightheartedness in the resort, but things quickly delve into something more profound. There is only one season of The White Lotus, but it will fully immerse you into the lives of several different kinds of people on vacation.

There will undoubtedly be times when viewers will envy the resort they are on and their experiences. There may be even more times when an outside view from the comfort of your home is much more appealing than what is happening at the White Lotus.

'Entourage'

Entourage is a great option to binge-watch for anyone looking for a more lighthearted show. Entourage certainly still has its fill of drama, but the distinctive aesthetic of the show and surprisingly wholesome interactions between the friends make it one of the easiest shows to binge through. Despite how superficial a show created in a world that is obsessed with the surface level may appear to be, there is a lot more depth that can be found in Entourage.

By experiencing the ups and downs of the career of Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier), fans can understand the various connections the rest of his entourage has with him and how that ends up creating one of the most entertaining group dynamics.

'Westworld'

Westworld offers fans a complete and immersive experience in a world of artificial intelligence. On the first watch, Westworld offers viewers one of the most remarkable experiences available on HBO. Viewers are brought into a fully realized world, only to flip everything on its head, constantly leaving the viewers wondering what is going on in the world and what will happen next.

The staggering transition that Westworld goes through throughout the series makes sure viewers are continually given different perspectives on the massive world of artificial intelligence that has been conceived.

'Boardwalk Empire'

With Steve Buscemi leading the way by starring in Boardwalk Empire, viewers are immersed in a familiar world. With so much notoriety around the figures involved in prohibition, fans can connect to figures that have always caught their interest in the past.

With the intense drama of the show, along with an aesthetic that is as captivating as anything else, Boardwalk Empire offers viewers one of the most complete television experiences available on HBO. With characters that will never be forgotten and stories that people have always been interested in, binge-watching this show will be easy for anyone interested in the world of prohibition.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Curb Your Enthusiasm would be the most ambitious show to binge because of how long it has been running, but there is a good reason why it has been able to sustain success. Larry David has captured a unique brand of comedy in Curb Your Enthusiasm, and no one will ever do it better than him.

The intense awkwardness and even anxiety-inducing situations keep the viewers captivated in ways that will make them as uncomfortable as possible when they are laughing. Curb Your Enthusiasm will always keep the viewer entertained. By situating it within the real world, the cameos and guests brought on will continue to surprise and delight the fans throughout the entire series.

'Six Feet Under'

Six Feet Under offers one of the most unique experiences ever seen on television. With David Fisher (Michael C. Hall) and his family running a funeral home, the combination of morbidity and humor creates an overall atmosphere that is difficult to describe because of how differently it will impact people.

Six Feet Under explores how people deal with emotions and loss in the most intense way possible, offering perspectives from the entire family and making it relatable for anyone watching. By combining the humor with the intense and disturbing emotions, viewers are forced to confront more complicated feelings in their life while making it clear that the way people feel is never going to make sense to everyone.

'Band of Brothers'

Band of Brothers is an excellent mini-series that any fan of war TV shows or movies should watch as many times as possible. No other show has captured World War II to the same degree as Band of Brothers, offering a story and characters as deep as the real people they were based on.

The intense emotional bond established with these characters makes it one of the most gut-wrenching experiences on TV. Band of Brothers is such an immersive program that will always feel like more than just a TV show, portraying the war in a way that situates the viewer disturbingly close to a haunting world.

