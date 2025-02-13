HBO’s The Last of Us has been one of the network’s most critically acclaimed and eagerly anticipated series, with its second season set to premiere in a couple of months, but how long will the series last? Well, according to HBO’s Head of Drama Francesca Orsi, the post-apocalyptic drama now has a clear roadmap, with the story set to conclude in four seasons. Now, there should be a caveat attached to that. We don't actually know if this will incorporate the full story of The Last of Us Part II, the video game upon which this season is based, or if Sony's plans for a third installment of the game could potentially be adapted.

While speaking to Deadline at The White Lotus Season 3 premiere, Orsi provided an update on The Last of Us, including a confirmation of how many seasons HBO is expecting to green-light in order to adapt the remainder of the story, in whatever form that it takes.

“We don’t have a complete or final plan, but I think it’s looking like four seasons. I wouldn’t want to confirm that, but it’s looking like this season and then two more seasons after this and we’re done.”

'The Last of Us Part II' Always Needed More Time

From the beginning, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have made it clear that adapting The Last of Us Part II would require multiple seasons due to the game’s hugely expanded story and scope, as well as the new characters and their related arcs that we need to experience.

With Season 2 all finished, and set for a seven-episode run this spring, it seems that Orsi’s comments are indicating that the network is prepared to see the adaptation through to its natural conclusion rather than stretching it beyond its intended scope, but then again, we can't say for sure. What we do know is that The Last of Us was a cultural phenomenon upon its release and that, if more seasons come together after these initial four, it's probably something they won't want to turn their noses up at, particularly if the story from a potential Part III is as good as the first two installments have been.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Last of Us as we head toward Season 2’s premiere in April, and for now, you can check out the first season of the critical smash on Max.