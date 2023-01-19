HBO's 'The Last Of Us': What Critics Are Saying About The Series Premiere

The Last of Us is HBO’s newest flagship drama series, based on the popular videogame series of the same name. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic world and follows a survivor named Joel. He is forced to transport a young girl named Ellie across the U.S. in order to save humanity from the zombie-creating fungi that have destroyed the world.

RELATED: HBO's 'The Last of Us': 10 Small Details Only Video Game Fans Noticed

The Last of Us is already a huge success, and many are starting to believe it’s HBO’s next blockbuster hit. With the release of the first episode (which was just over 80 minutes), here’s a round-up of some of the top critics' thoughts.

Rotten Tomatoes Consensus

Image via HBO

Rotten Tomatoes is the go-to source for a general overview of whether a show is worth the watch. Each episode, season, movie, or series is ranked in two categories both out of 100%: the Average Tomatometer and the Average Audience Score.

The Tomatometer is the average percent of the critics’ reviews, while the Audience Score is the average percent of the audience’s reviews. Of all critics, the first episode received a 99% on the Tomatometer and a 96% on the Audience Score (both averages). If that isn’t a good sign that this first episode was a hit, who knows what is?

The Guardian

Image via HBO

The Guardian is a hub for just about everything current: news, opinions, culture, entertainment, lifestyle, and sports. The headline is “one of the finest TV shows you will see this year."

RELATED: 'The Last of Us's Humor Makes Its Characters More Compelling

Author Rebecca Nicholson writes that both Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s characters’ relationship “manages to resist a sentimental approach yet still finds such soul,” and that it is “a real achievement.” It’s clear that the 5-star rating from The Guardian is a huge indicator of a successful television episode.

The New York Times

Image via HBO

Perhaps one of the most famous news outlets is The New York Times. Famous for being a goldmine of content, this news publication is one of the leading sources for everything current and culture-shaping. Their review was written by James Poniewozik.

In this review, he begins by saying that the adaptation “doesn’t reinvent the apocalypse genre. But it injects an undead story with new life.” In the rest of the review, Poniewozik explains how beautifully-crafted the world is and how it is a worthy videogame-to-screen adaptation. He also brings in the fabulous point that the Zombie Apocalypse genre can be so worn out, and that this series somehow brings it back to life.

IGN

Image via HBO

IGN has it all, reviewing both the hottest games and the newest films and television shows. So, when it comes to a videogame adaptation, IGN is a knowledgeable source. The review, written by Simon Cardy, explains in the first sentence that the show won’t be “a straightforward adaptation of the beloved video game.”

Cardy also states that the series is high in exposition, but does so in “an impressively emotional way.” The series is beloved by members of the gaming community, and to receive a rave review from IGN for a game adaptation is a huge sign that The Last of Us is doing it justice.

Washington Post

Image via HBO

The Washington Post is one of the most trusted news sites in the journalism world, and has a strong opinion presence online. In the review by Gene Park, he states that the series places “a lot of faith in its source material’s writing,” and HBO “treats most of the key scenes well, with doting respect.”

The rest of the review is a very level-headed view of the series, addressing complaints and praises to the fullest extent. The Washington Post’s honest (yet equally compelling) review is a great read for fans looking for an objective, unbiased opinion.

Variety

Image via HBO

Variety is a prominent entertainment news source that reports on recent TV, Film, and Stagework across the country. In their review of the last of us, written by Daniel D’Addario, they call the series premiere “promising.”

D’Addario also states that “through Pascal’s and Ramsey’s performances and some strong writing, this dynamic [between the two characters] glimmers with emotion and life.” Variety will voice honest reviews with sprinkles of entertainment expertise scattered throughout. Getting a glistening review is a sign that the series is off to a good start.

The Hollywood Reporter

Image via HBO

The Hollywood Reporter is one of the leading sources for everything entertainment-related. Their team does tremendous work, and their reviews are among the most influential in the business today. In the review of the whole series by Daniel Fienberg, he states that “the blurb HBO wants,” that the series is the best videogame adaptation to be made for the big or small screen, is “the blurb HBO is sure to get.”

RELATED: 'The Last of Us': What's Going On Between FEDRA and the Fireflies

Throughout the rest of the review, Fienberg continues on and details thoughts for the whole series. Nevertheless, this phenomenal review is evident that the creators of the series have done some wonderful work. The Last of Us is surely not at all leaving.

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone is one of the top news outlets to cover music, TV, film, and politics in the country. When they call a series the network’s “Next Big Hit,” that is quite the compliment. In the review written by Alan Sepinwall, he states that the first episode made him realize that The Last of Us “becomes at least as engrossing in its quiet moments as in its scary ones” because of its brilliant actors.

RELATED: Before ‘The Last of Us,’ Bella Ramsey Showed Her Range in This Historical Comedy

Based on reviews like these from Rolling Stone and other major media outlets, The Last of Us is undoubtedly worth a watch for any gaming enthusiasts or those simply seeking a true thrill.

NEXT: 10 Questions Fans Already Have About HBO's 'The Last Of Us'