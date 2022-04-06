HBO has just dropped the official trailer for Bill Maher's new stand-up comedy special, Bill Maher: #Adulting. The special will air on April 15 on HBO, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max the same day. The special is said to feature Maher completely speaking his mind about several hot-button issues in our modern age. The special is written and executive produced by Maher and directed by Ryan Polito.

The trailer for Bill Maher: #Adulting gets right into business, delivering about a minute of Maher's stand-up comedy routine. At the start of the trailer, Maher talks about the failure of every generation, and how doctors used to appear in ads promoting cigarettes. He then mock smokes a cigarette and says "a lung surgeon needs steady hands." Maher goes on to talk about how Donald Trump didn't age in office but rather the rest of society did, about how he wouldn't get plastic surgery because it would just make him "look old and weird," and how people need to stop arguing with old acquaintances on Facebook about politics. The trailer ends with Maher discussing how people never talked about politics the way they do now, and "they had no idea how much they hated each other."

Bill Maher is an actor, television host, comedian, and political commentator perhaps most known for hosting HBO's political talk show Real Time with Bill Maher, which started in 2003 and is still airing new episodes currently. Maher has filmed many stand-up specials for HBO throughout the years, including Bill Maher...But I'm Not Wrong, The Decider, I'm Swiss, Victory Begins at Home, and Be More Cynical.

The most recent Bill Maher stand-up specials include 2014's Live from D.C. and 2018's Live from Oklahoma. Maher has also appeared in several popular films as himself, including Iron Man 3, A Million Ways to Die in the West, The Interview, and Ted 2. Maher also wrote and starred in the 2008 documentary comedy, Religulous. Bill Maher: #Adulting is executive produced by Maher, Marc Gurvitz, and John Irwin, and Casey Spira serves as a co-executive producer. Director Polito is also helming David Spade's upcoming special David Spade: Nothing Personal.

The official logline for Bill Maher: #Adulting reads:

"Filmed at Miami’s Fillmore Theater, Bill Maher’s latest stand-up special sees the acclaimed comedian, host, and satirist take the stage for a hilarious and scathing hour of his signature commentary on the latest hot-button issues. Maher brings his no-holds-barred perspective to cancel culture, quarantine, Q-Anon… and everything in-between. Marking his twelfth HBO special since 1989, BILL MAHER: #ADULTING finds the “Real Time” host back for his most brutally honest – and fearless – performance yet."

