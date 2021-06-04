Judy Greer is the latest star to be added to HBO’s prestigious Watergate series, aptly titled The White House Plumbers. The five-part limited series will be executive produced by Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel, and Frank Rich, the team behind Veep. Greer joins an already stacked cast, including Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson, Kiernan Shipka, and Lena Headey. The project has been in development since back in 2019, but several new casting announcements signals that the series will likely head into production soon.

Based on public records and Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh’s book, Integrity, The White House Plumbers offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the biggest political scandal in history was designed and executed by E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy. The title of the series refers to the White House Special Investigations Unit that was tasked to stop the leaking of classified information. Harrelson and Theroux play Hunt and Liddy respectively, with Headey cast as Hunt’s wife and Greer cast as Liddy’s wife.

Due to its controversy and inexorable effect on American politics and society, the Watergate scandal is always ripe for adaptations, as its relevancy has never diminished since the 70s. The scandal has been adapted into several award-winning films, including All the President’s Men, The Post, and Frost/Nixon. The White House Plumbers is one of the few adaptations as a series, which will certainly give writers more time to delve into the story.

Greer is a great addition to the cast, as she always shines in these supporting roles. She is also set to start in another political series for Showtime called The First Lady, in which she will play Nancy Howe. Her additional upcoming projects include the wild-looking rewrite of American history America: The Motion Picture, the next installation in the Halloween franchise Halloween Kills, and a slew of other projects that are sure to utilize the best of her comedic abilities.

There is no release date yet announced for The White House Plumbers, but we’ll keep you up-to-date on future news.

