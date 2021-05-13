The cast for HBO’s upcoming limited series The White House Plumbers, the five-part prestige drama that revisits the Watergate scandal, has added seven new names to its ensemble. As per Deadline, Kiernan Shipka, Ike Barinholtz, Yul Vasquez, David Krumholtz, Rich Sommer, Kim Coates and Liam James have all boarded the project, joining the previously-announced Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson and Lena Headey, which is a stacked, hugely talented and eclectic lineup to say the least.

Veep executive producers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel and Frank Rich are spearheading the project alongside Ruben Fleischer and David Bernard via their The District banner. Gregory and Hyuck developed the concept and wrote the scripts while Mandel is set to direct, and The White House Plumbers is based on both public records and the book Integrity by Egil and Matthew Krogh.

Harrelson and Theroux are also listed as executive producers as well as headlining the cast as E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, who accidentally toppled an entire presidency, with Gleeson and Headey tackling prominent supporting parts as John Dean and Dorothy Hunt.

Shipka is on board as Kevan Hunt, president of the Smith College Republicans, with Barinholtz set as Jeb Magruder, deputy head of the Committee to Re-Elect President Nixon. Krumholtz will play former prosecutor William O. Bittman who ends up defending E. Howard Hunt, with Vasquez confirmed as Bernard ‘Macho’ Barker, Hunt’s right hand during the Bay of Pigs campaign. Coates will bring his physicality to the role of muscle Frank Sturgis, with Sommer as junior Nixon aide and eventual writer of the source material Egil Krogh.

That’s quite the roster of talent, and while several key members of the creative team could hint at a potential sojourn into political comedy, The White House Plumbers is shaping up to be a serious small screen awards season contender based on nothing but the star-studded lineup on either side of the camera. There’s no word on when the limited series will begin production, never mind a premiere date, but with the cast filling out, pre-production continues to rumble along nicely.

