In all likelihood, if you haven’t heard or seen the original 1983 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, you’ve most likely come across some scenes or some reinvented versions of it designed as hilarious memes scattered all across the internet. If you have an inkling of what I’m talking about, you probably won’t be indifferent to the fact that Netflix is going to release a new animated series developed for TV by Robert David (Masters of the Universe: Revelation) which is scheduled to premiere next month.

As of today, August 19, the first trailer for the new show — officially titled He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — has been released. The main aspects we can take away from this 2 minute and 43 second trailer is that the new He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is going to combine epic scope, thrilling adventures, and hilarity. With the brilliant mind of Bryan Q Miller (Arrow) as story editor, and a group of talented writers to bring us a brand-new version of this famous saga that includes Heath Corson, Amanda Deibert, Keely MacDonald, Peter Binswanger, Lila Scott, Matt Drdek, Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, He-Man and the Masters of The Universe will prove just how this story deserves to be revived for newer generations.

This upcoming CG animated series is going to reimagine the classic story of the Guardians of Grayskull while bringing new heroic adventures for them to embark on. The series will introduce the new He-Man, Adam, a relatable protagonist to inspire the next generation of children and teens alike, and the colourful members of his brave but inexperienced crew which include a Master of Technology, a Master of Magic, a Master of the Wild, and a Master of Demolition. Their quest is to save their planet of Eternia and its inhabitants from the tyranny of the ascending conquering villain Skeletor. Both sides, Skeletor’s and He-Man’s, are armed with enchanted power weapons which lays out the foundation for awe-inspiring battles to take place. In the end, only one side will prevail and be able to become Master of the Universe.

Image via Netflix

The voice cast stars Yuri Lowenthal as He-Man/Adam, David Kaye as Cringer/Battle Cat, Grey Griffin as Evelyn, Antony Del Rio as Duncan/Man-at-Arms, Kimberly Brooks as Teela/Sorceress, Trevor Devall as R'Qazz/Beast Man, Judy Alice Lee as Krass/Ram Ma'am, Roger Craig Smith as Kronis/Trap-Jaw/General Dolos, Fred Tatasciore as King Randor/Baddrah, and Ben Diskin as Skeletor.

With an animation made by House of Cool (Trollhunters) and CGCG (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) the upcoming He-Man and the Masters of The Universe is sure to make for not only an exciting story but also a visually compelling series. If you’re interested in joining the lovable Guardians of Grayskull on their journey to save the universe, the show is going to debut on Netflix on September 16, 2021.

Check out Netflix's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe trailer and poster below.

