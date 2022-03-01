In anticipation of the premiere of the second season on March 3rd, Netflix and Mattel have released a season 1 recap video for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. The seven-minute video covers all the action from the 10-episode first season.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a computer-animated reimagining of the fan-favorite original 1981 cartoon that spawned countless toys, comic books, video games, spin-offs, reboots, sequel series, and even a live-action movie. This new version of the classic series follows Prince Adam, who thanks to his evil uncle, loses his memory and is separated from his family. Years later, Prince Adam finds the power sword and becomes the powerful He-Man, and leads his friends in a fight against the evil that threatens their world of Eternia.

In the recap video, we go back to the beginning and see Adam first come in contact with the sword, and say those magic words, to become He-Man for the first time. We then are reminded of all of Adam/He-Man’s adventures in the first season such as witnessing his uncle turn in the classic villain Skeletor, reuniting with his father King Randor, He-Man and his friends facing off against Skeletor and his army, Castle Grey Skull being under siege from Skeletor’s army, and ultimately ending on the cliffhanger of Skeletor taking over the throne from King Randor.

Season 2 will be picking up right where season 1 left off, with Skeletor as the new king and our heroes on the run. But when Skeletor doesn’t stop at just being king, He-Man and his friends must continue the fight against evil to prevent Skeletor from gaining the power of a god and raising an army of undead to doom Eternia forever.

The first season features the voice talents of Yuri Lowenthal as the titular He-Man/Prince Adam and Ben Diskin as the villainous Skeletor. The rest of the cast is filled out with David Kaye, Grey Griffin, Antony Del Rio, Kimberly Brooks, Trevor Devall, Judy Alice Lee, Roger Craig Smith, Fred Tatasciore, Tom Kenny, Max Mitchell, and Max Stubington. Season 2 also adds the voices of Stephen Fry, Zeno Robinson, Dee Bradley Baker, and Bobcat Goldthwait to the already impressive cast.

Season 1 of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is available to stream right now on Netflix and season 2 becomes available on March 3. Check out the recap video below:

