It’s a great year to be a fan of He-Man! After premiering Season 2 of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe back in March, Netflix is already treating fans of the 3D-animated series to another adventure in the land of Eternia. During the franchise’s panel at SDCC this Thursday, the streaming platform unveiled the trailer for Season 3 and its release date, which is less than a month away.

The He-Man and the Masters of the Universe trailer reveals that the stakes get higher and higher as a war against Skeletor takes shape. As his army of zombies closes in, King Grayskull is pushed to use desperate measures in order to be able to fight them. The problem is, he ends up crossing a dangerous line that jeopardizes his position. To make things worse, Krass is hellbent on fighting her former friends, but getting through to her might be the only way to find out what is Skeletor’s endgame.

One thing that we can’t take for granted is the show’s amazing look, which keeps it colorful like in the two previous seasons but doesn’t ignore the fact that this is a story with life and death stakes and possibly tragic consequences. Last but not least, the trailer teases the return of Eldress. We already knew she had survived, but her brisk return suggests that it’s all hands on deck to fight Skeletor’s ultimate threat.

Image via Netflix

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is developed by Robert David (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and its voice cast features Yuri Lowenthal as He-Man/Adam/Tuvar; Stephen Fry as Man-E-Faces; David Kaye as Cringer/Battle Cat; Grey Griffin as Evelyn/Evil-Lyn; Antony Del Rio as Duncan/Man-at-Arms; Kimberly Brooks as Teela/Eldress/Sorceress; Trevor Devall as R’Qazz/Beast Man; Judy Alice Lee as Krass/Ram Ma’am; Roger Craig Smith as Kronis/Trap-Jaw/General Dolos; Fred Tatasciore as King Randor/Baddrah; Ben Diskin as Skeletor/Prince Keldor; Tom Kenny as Ork-0/RK Units; Max Mitchell as Kitty; Max Stubington as Young Adam; Zeno Robinson as Stratos; Dee Bradley Baker as Webstor; and Bobcat Goldthwait as Gary the Dragonfly.

Aside from the 3D-animated series, Netflix has also announced that 2D series Masters of the Universe: Revolution is coming soon to the platform. The show is a follow-up to the acclaimed 2021 series, which tied up loose ends from the original He-Man show from 1983. On top of that, a Masters of the Universe live-action movie is in the works with Kyle Allen (West Side Story) attached to play He-Man.

Netflix premieres Season 3 of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe on August 18.

You can watch the trailer below: