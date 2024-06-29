The Big Picture Funko Fusion game features crossover characters from franchises like The Thing, M3GAN, Jaws, Hot Fuzz, and Back to the Future.

He-Man and Scare Glow Masters of the Universe figures are part of Funko's new collectibles line, with a chance at an evil Chase variant.

Funko Fusion game releases on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on September 13, offering in-game rewards with codes from collectibles.

Funko is officially entering the gaming space later this year with its first Triple-A video game, Funko Fusion, and it's offering a new line of collectibles in the run-up to release to celebrate. The wave is based on various franchises that will appear in the new action crossover adventure, from The Thing to M3GAN, Jaws, Hot Fuzz, and Back to the Future. Perhaps best represented among the set, however, is Masters of the Universe with new figures representing He-Man and one of his greatest enemies, Scare Glow, atop his frightening Scare Mare. There's a little twist to Prince Adam's collectible, however, as it offers the chance at an evil Chase variant for lucky fans.

Standing at 4.95 inches tall, the figure of He-Man replicates his iconic pose as he raises his Power Sword to the sky. Lightning effects run through the blade, giving it a more dynamic feel than other figures in Funko's Masters of the Universe catalog. His wicked Chase variant, which is described as an "Eddi-fied" He-Man, gives Adam a dark makeover with a purple hue, darker hair and clothes, corrupted purple eyes, and dark energy running through the sword instead. This likely relates to the game's story, as Funko's Jurassic World Indominus Rex figure for Funko Fusion has a similar creepy version. Fans will be able to pick up the new He-Man collectible for $12 USD with a one-in-six chance of landing the Eddi-fied variant at random, while the 6.2-inch tall Scare Glow figure with his armored spectral steed and Scythe of Doom will sell for $25 USD.

Like other Funko Fusion figures, both collectibles contain codes that are redeemable in-game for new goodies. The game itself from 10:10 Games will take players through the worlds of beloved pop culture franchises rendered in Pop! form for a mash-up adventure promising plenty of action and humor. Over 60 playable characters from across television, film, games, and comics will be available at launch with more likely coming down the line. Additionally, anyone who pre-orders the game will receive a free The Walking Dead pack adding fan-favorite survivors Rick Grimes and Michonne to the roster.

'Masters of the Universe' Is Finally Moving Forward in Live-Action

Things are looking brighter for Masters of the Universe fans of late, as the tortured development of a live-action film is finally set to bear fruit. Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films officially gave the title a June 5, 2026 release date last month, marking the beginning of the end of a brutal process that saw Netflix cancel its planned film with Kyle Allen last year and had countless other names reportedly attached as directors and stars throughout the last decade, including potential helmers David S. Goyer, McG, Jeff Wadlow, and more. This iteration, starring Red, White & Royal Blue's Nicholas Galitzine, will be directed by Bumblebee helmer Travis Knight from a script penned by Chris Butler.

In the meantime, Netflix and Kevin Smith have kept the franchise alight with the acclaimed animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Revolution which picked things up from the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe with a more mature tone. The latter series, which premiered earlier this year, continued He-Man and Skeletor's battle for the fate of Eternia, only with a twist. Assimilated by the all-powerful technological foe Motherboard and becoming a member of the Horde under Hordak, Skeletor appeared more dangerous than ever and led the charge of technological might against Eternia. It marked another hit for Smith and the team with a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes while wrapping up Prince Adam and his allies' story for the time being.

Funko Fusion releases on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC on September 13. More information about the He-Man figures and the rest of the tie-in wave can be found on Funko's official website. Check each collectible out in the gallery above.