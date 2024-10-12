Not long after Iron Studios unveiled two new Masters of the Universe figures, one of He-Man and another of The Master of Beasts, the studio is doubling down with another special, limited edition figure of the epic hero. The official Iron Studios Instagram unveiled a new He-Man King Grayskull figure, showing the character in all his glory with The Power Sword in one hand and his vintage red and grey shield in the other. The figure is part of a collaboration with BigBadToyStore to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and only a select number of the collectibles will go on sale. He-Man's Grayskull figure is 1/1-0 size, slightly smaller than the traditional 1/6 size, and has been sculpted with great detail and even features premium paint applications, a level above normal figures.

Iron Studios has been making a name for itself as a major competitor to Hot Toys, and recently unveiled a new Joker figure to celebrate the release of Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel which has been a major box office disaster. Before that, Iron Studios teamed up with Marvel for two new figures; one of Daredevil and another of Thor, as the company strives towards pleasing fans of grounded and cosmic characters. This came around the same time that Iron Studios revealed a new Jurassic World figure of the Pyroraptor, which makes an appearance in the final Jurassic World installment of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion. Iron Studios also teamed up with DC to release a new Batman figure to honor the 85th anniversary of The Dark Knight's debut in DC comics.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Are Getting the Live-Action Treatment

Image via Iron Studios

He-Man is the latest in a long line of animated heroes to get a live-action adaptation, which is currently in pre-production and due in theaters on June 5, 2026. Nicholas Galitzine, who previously played Anne Hathaway's love interest in The Idea of You, has been tapped to play the lead role of He-Man in the film. Alison Brie, best known for her role in Community and also for recently starring alongside John Cena in Freelance, will play Evil-Lyn, with Riverdale veteran Camila Mendes being tapped for the role of Teela.

The He-Man Masters of the Universe Grayskull figure is now on sale and can be pre-ordered here. Check out the first look at the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.