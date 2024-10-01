Iron Studios has been on a hot role of late that just got even hotter. The official Iron Studios Instagram account unveiled two new Masters of the Universe figures, one of He-Man and another of The Lord of the Beasts. The He-Man figure retails at a starting price of $249.99, while the Lord of the Beasts collectible starts at $199.99. Both figures are based on the characters' appearance in the Masters of the Universe TV show, which is currently streaming on Netflix, and are now available for pre-order and expected to ship out sometime between April and June in 2025. The He-Man figure shows him holding his signature Power Sword, while the Lord of the Beasts collectible features the right-hand man of the infamous Skeletor holding his famous whip while posing on a large, pointed rock.

Iron Studios has announced a string of new figures lately, with two iconic Marvel Heroes — Thor and Daredevil — each receiving a collectible. Iron Studios also dipped into the world of dinosaurs, announcing a new Jurassic Park figure based on the Pyroraptor's appearance in Jurassic World Dominion, the $1 billion-earning final installment in Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's trilogy. This came not long after Iron Studios announced a new Batman figure to celebrate The Dark Knight's 85th anniversary. Iron Studios also teamed up with Star Wars to take toy fans to a Galaxy Far, Far Away for a new Chewbacca figure and a new Darth Vader figure, with the former showing Chewy atop an AT-ST, mimicking the famous scene from Return of the Jedi.

Who Has Been Cast in the Live-Action 'Masters of the Universe' Movie?

One of the biggest news drops of the summer came when it was announced that Red, White & Royal Blue and The Idea of You star Nicholas Galitzine would play He-Man in the live-action Masters of the Universe movie, which is eyeing a June 5, 2026, release date. This was followed by the reveal that Riverdale star Camila Mendes would play Teela in the film. The most recent Masters of the Universe casting announcement came when it was announced that Community veteran Allison Brie had joined the cast as Skeletor's side-kick, Evil-Lyn.

Both the He-Man and Lord of the Beasts Iron Studios figures are now available for pre-order, and can be purchased at IronStudios.com. Check out the first look images at the figures above and watch Masters of the Universe: Revelation on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX