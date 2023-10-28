More than two years ago, Kevin Smith revived the 80s popular and favorite superhero He-Man in an all-new Netflix animated series. And now its much-awaited sequel, Masters of the Universe: Revolution finally has a release date. The upcoming series is a follow-up to the 2021 series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and serves as a spiritual sequel to the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series that ran from 1983 to 1985. For those who grew up in the 80s, the He-Man animated series is perhaps one of the biggest nostalgic moments of the decade. However, there is no connection of the present-day series to the original 80s animated one. Neither does the show consider nor connect to the events of 1990's The New Adventures of He-Man. In June 2022, the series was greenlit for a second installment, titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution, to be released in 2024. Smith serves as the executive producer and showrunner for the Netflix original with Mattel and Powerhouse Animation Studios producing.

On its release, the first installment, Revelation, met with positive reactions from old and new fans alike and even earned critical acclaim. However, there were mixed reviews about the minimized focus on He-Man as the protagonist, despite the series being about him. But now, with Masters of the Universe: Revolution, that is likely to change, as the teaser/first look of the sequel shows. Apart from its nostalgia factor, Masters of the Universe boasts a stellar cast that features some of the most iconic actors in film and television, and features anime-inspired, Powerhouse's signature art style that has managed to attract fans of anime, Western animation, fantasy, or simply superhero shows.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation reinvents the classic franchise in a catastrophic tale of war between Skeletor and He-Man, fracturing Eternia and ushering a wave of darkness. Teela forms an unlikely alliance to prevent the end of the universe. At the end of the series, Revelation lays the groundwork for Revolution by introducing Motherboard and hinting at the return of an old demonic power. So, although it’s not an exact continuation, the upcoming series will loosely follow the arcs introduced in the Revelation finale in a standalone, new storyline. Set in the same universe built in the previous installment, Masters of the Universe: Revolution will indeed bring about a revolution within Eternia, with He-Man, Teela, and the rest of the masters saving the day from ultimate darkness.

While you wait for the next chapter to arrive in 2024, check out our guide below to learn everything we know so far about Masters of the Universe: Revolution, including release, cast, and characters.

When Is 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution' Coming Out?

As per the latest tweet from Netflix’s Geeked Week, Masters of the Universe: Revolution is going to set the screen ablaze on January 25, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution'?

A streamer original animation series, Masters of the Universe: Revolution will be exclusively available on Netflix. The previous installment is also currently streaming all 10 episodes on Netflix, which you can watch with a subscription, or you can buy both seasons on Apple TV for $14.99. As revealed at the Netflix DROP 01 showcase, Netflix’s 2023-2024 roster also includes much-awaited original animation series like Blue Eye Samurai, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. So, while you wait for Masters of the Universe: Revolution, you can watch out for these all-new shows.

How Many Episodes Are There 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution'?

Revelation had 10 episodes released in two parts, with the first five episodes in July 2021, followed by the next/last five episodes in November 2021. So, it’s safe to assume that Masters of the Universe: Revolution will also follow suit and have 10 episodes which will be released in two parts. Watch this space for more updates on all episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Is There a 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution' Trailer?

In September 2023, at their DROP 01 virtual showcase, Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revolution. The action-packed first look sees the mighty Prince Adam fighting the fearsome Scare-Glow alongside his father, King Randor. As the two heroes use their powers and weapons to slay the neon-colored villain, it only keeps growing and transforming into different shapes. But The Most Powerful Man in the Universe will not be defeated. And so, by the power of Grayskull, he soldiers on. However, this seems to be a small arc within the main plot of the upcoming sequel, which will explore an epic fight between He-Man and a new version of Skeletor, putting the superhero back at the center of the story.

Who stars in the 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution'?

Most of the star-studded ensemble voice cast from Revelation are expected to reprise their roles for Masters of the Universe: Revolution, but with a few new additions and changes.

In the main roles, Chris Wood voices Prince Adam/He-Man, Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Liam Cunningham as Duncan / Man-At-Arms, Tiffany Smith as Andra (the new Man-At-Arms), Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn "Lyn" / Majestra, Diedrich Bader as King Randor, Trap Jaw, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, Stephen Root as Cringer / Battle Cat, Tony Todd as Scare-Glow, Justin Long as Roboto, and Griffin Newman as Orko. Among new characters, Kevin Smith’s daughter, Harley Quinn Smith will voice Illena.

In March 2023, it was announced that Sarah Michelle Gellar would be replaced by Melissa Benoist to voice the character of Teela in the upcoming series. Additionally, Meg Foster, who played Evil-Lyn in the 1987 live-action film, Masters of the Universe, has been cast to voice Motherboard in Revolution. In July 2023, Keith David was added to the cast to voice Hordak, while William Shatner was also cast in an undisclosed role in July 2022.

Who is Making 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution'?

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is a follow-up series to 2021’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, both created by Kevin Smith. While Smith might be best known for creating the comic duo Jay and Silent Bob (portrayed by himself and Jason Mewes), the filmmaker-actor-comic book writer also has several popular projects in his resume. He has written and directed the buddy comedy series, Clerks, the 1999 Ben Affleck-Matt Damon-led fantasy film Dogma, as well as other comedies like Mallrats, Jersey Girl, and Tusk. He is also the co-executive producer for Goodwill Hunting. As an actor, Smith appeared in several popular films and television shows like Catch and Release, Live Free or Die Hard, Star Wars films, The Mindy Project, and The Big Bang Theory. He has also directed select episodes of The Flash, Supergirl, and The Goldbergs.

Smith announced Masters of the Universe: Revelation in 2019, wherein he serves as the showrunner and executive producer, with Eric Carrasco, Tim Sheridan, Diya Mishra, and Marc Bernardin as the writers on the series. In June 2022, a follow-up series, Masters of the Universe: Revolution was greenlighted by Netflix, which will likely have the same writers team. Powerhouse Animation Studios and Mattel Television are producing Revolution, with Smith returning as executive producer, along with Mattel’s Fred Soulie, Rob David, and Christopher Keenan, and Ted Biaselli executive producing.

BAFTA and Emmy-winning musician and composer Bear McCreary, best known for his work in Battlestar Galactica, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Walking Dead, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power composed the score for Revelation.

What Is 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution' About?

While Revelation Part 2 neatly wrapped up the storyline for the season, we know there’s more evil lurking because Skeletor is still around. And he has assumed (rather given) a dangerous new form. Masters of the Universe: Revolution will not necessarily be a continuation and is expected to feature a brand-new storyline focusing on He-Man and Skeletor. However, the upcoming installment was well-hinted at in the finale of the previous one, where Skeletor is infused with the powers of Motherboard. So, even if it looks like peace is prevailing in Eternia, it won’t be for long. The mayhem escalates with the return of an even more ominous force, the demonic Hordak. As the new sorceress, Teela joins forces with He-Man and the other Masters to save the planet, in an epic, never-before-seen battle. Thus, Revolution will see an ultimate fight between the malicious technology of Motherboard and Eternia’s magic.

Other 'He-Man' Projects on Netflix

Kevin Smith’s Revelation and Revolution are not the only projects in the Masters of the Universe franchise from the house of Netflix. In 2018, the streamer created a reboot of the sister series. Additionally, right after the first part of Revelation premiered, a CGI animated series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, was also released in September 2021. A reimagining of the eponymous 1983 series, it ran for three seasons from September 2021 through August 2022. Kevin Smith was also a part of the series as the voice cast for Tri-Klops. However, there is no connection between this CGI animated series and Smith’s Masters of the Universe.

There is also an aftershow titled Revelations: The Masters of the Universe which premiered alongside the 10-episode series in July 2021, with Kevin Smith, Rob David, and Tiffany Smith serving as hosts.