The wait was not long, and now it’s almost over. After premiering the first season of 3D animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe four months ago, Netflix announced today through the Masters of the Universe official Twitter account that, in just a little while, Season 2 will be available. While no official synopsis has been revealed, it’s safe to say that the series will follow He-Man (voiced by Yuri Lowenthal) and the Masters of the Universe as they once again try to find a way to defeat Skeletor (voiced by Ben Diskin).

The March 3rd release date is a good surprise for He-Man fans, since Season 1 is still fresh on everyone's minds – the ten episodes were made available by Netflix on September 16th. As one would expect, the announcement came with an image of Prince Adam wielding the Power Sword with a prompt for Twitter followers to say they “can’t wait for Season 2 without telling us you can’t wait for season 2”. Surprisingly, there are not many comments stating “by the power of Grayskull”.

The new season is expected to pick up where Season 1 left off, which wasn’t a happy ending. He-Man and his group of friends (the Masters) were unable to stop Skeletor from taking over the throne of Eternos and were forced to separate, which probably suggests Season 2 will focus on the team getting back together and hashing out a plan to destroy Skeletor’s staff and possibly defeat the Dark Masters.

Even though the Season 2 announcement is cause for celebration, adult fans are still waiting for news concerning the renewal of Masters of the Universe: Revelation for a new season as well. The 2D animated series was created for old-time fans of the original He-Man series and featured darker themes and higher stakes. Masters of the Universe: Revelation was last released in November 2021 and news of a second season are yet to come.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe was originally developed as a tie-in to a Mattel toy line of superheroes. The animated series ran for two seasons between 1983 and 1985. However, each season consisted of 60+ episodes, which was more than enough to create a huge fanbase across several countries that still love He-Man, She-ra and other characters to this day. Netflix ordered two different series in order to appeal to older and younger audiences, and the strategy worked: both He-man and the Masters of the Universe and Masters of the Universe: Revelation were well-received by fans and critics alike.

Netflix premieres Season 2 of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe on March 3.

