Another ‘Masters of the Universe’ Series Is on the Way for Netflix

Just when you thought Netflix and Mattel Television were through bringing us new Masters of the Universe series, it was revealed today that they’re bringing us a second Masters of the Universe series. Called He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, this one will be an original CG animated adventure, according to Deadline. For ‘80s kids, what could be better than hearing that theme music anew in a return to Eternia?

To be clear, this is not the Kevin Smith anime series, called Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Though both come from Netflix, it’s a brand companion for the streaming service, which will be forced to acquire more appealing properties and develop new and exciting projects as the streaming wars look to intensify in 2020.

Here’s the official logline (of the CG one):

On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become Master of the Universe?

Not exactly a fresh take on the material, but that could be enough to deliver the appropriate amount of fan service to kick things off.

He-Man will be executive produced by Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League), and Rob David (Masters of the Universe: Revelation), who also developed the series.

Mattel’s Senior VP of Content Distribution and Business Development, Fred Soulie, had this to say:

“Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic global franchises of all time, with a 30-year history and a passionate fan base. The entire team at Mattel is excited to introduce the world of He-Man to a new generation and, together with the talented team at Netflix, to reimagine the classic characters in a way that appeals to kids and families today, while also resonating with the fans who grew up with them.”

But there’s more. In addition to the two series, a Masters of the Universe feature film is on the way, a comic book series from DC, and a new line of toys that will be available in the fall of 2020. Mattel is clearly banking on this brand being a hit.

Here’s a poster it released, in conjunction with Netflix, for the new series.